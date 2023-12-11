Kim Kardashian is known to proudly show off her children's achievements and fashion sense. The SKIMS founder recently shared an adorable rare update about her youngest son, Psalm West. The four-year-old was seen standing on the sidelines of a football session in progress sporting a buzzcut. His curly hair was replaced with the new athletic hairstyle, the KUWTK alum showcased Psalm's trendy appearance by centering the camera on his face. "Does anybody recognize this boy?" Kim's voice was heard asking in the background. The Kardashians star added a few more images of Psalm on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "Big boy haircut now for Psalm."

As per The US Sun, fans instantly shared the new look on a Reddit thread dedicated to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they praised Psalm's buzzcut. One fan expressed: "Omg no I can’t take this. When did he get this big?"A second fan added: "KimYe [Kim and Kanye West] makes the cutest babies omggggg." Another third fan said: "North and Psalm definitely favor Kanye, while Chi and Saint look like Kim!" A fourth fan noted: "He takes after his Kardashian side sm."

As per People, Kardashian and her ex-Kanye West's youngest son was born via surrogacy on May 9, 2019, in L.A. Speaking about the choice of name momager Kris Jenner elaborated, "The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Jenner explained. "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect." According to the Hulu star, Psalm's arrival bonded the family. "[North, Saint and Chicago] love him. He has helped everyone come together. So now everyone gets along," she said. "Everyone loves each other. Everyone is helpful. And everyone loves him. Like, obsessed with him." The fashion and beauty mogul also called him "the sweetest baby ever" on his 2nd birthday. "He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad," the reality star wrote. Given how similar Psalm and Robert Kardashian are, Kardashian even entertained the possibility that Psalm was her father's reincarnation.

Psalm's fourth birthday was honored by the Kardashian-Jenner clan with a lively firefighter-themed celebration in May 2023. Kardashian's million-dollar mansion was decorated like a firehouse for the occasion, down to the mural depicting Psalm fighting fires. In the meanwhile, there was a rolling ice cream station, a covered ball pit, and a place where kids could pick out a stuffed Dalmatian puppy to adopt. Psalm spends a lot of time with his three siblings, whether they are taking hilarious pictures before sleep or playing on the beach while on vacation. "Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver," a source revealed earlier. "They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on."

