Kim Kardashian Celebrates Sister’s Day Amid Ongoing Friction With Khloé and Kourtney: "Feelings Matter"

Perhaps Kim Kardashian is attempting to extend an olive branch to her siblings. In honor of National Sister Day on Sunday, August 6, the reality star uploaded a couple of images of herself with each of her sisters on her Instagram Stories, per OK! Magazine.

Although her sisters didn't extend the same gesture, it seems Kim is ready to put her differences aside. The mother-of-four's posts came amid a reported family strife. A source recently claimed that Khloé Kardashian wasn't pleased when her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Tristan Thompson, was spotted out with the SKIMS founder in Miami last month.

"Khloé is devastated," the source shared. "But this time she's blaming her sister, not Tristan. It's humiliating to be sitting at home in L.A., taking care of Tristan's kids while her sister and her ex are out partying in public."

Meanwhile, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have been at odds for some time now since the latter was incensed when Kim signed a contract with the clothing line Dolce & Gabbana, which she wore to her wedding to Travis Barker. The currently pregnant actress claimed that she believed Kim was imitating her by working with the company in Season 3 of The Kardashians.

This sister feud between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian is heating up. 😳 The full episode of #KardsKatchUp is here: https://t.co/1xT8uOaP4N pic.twitter.com/0ymtBbq7px — E! News (@enews) June 16, 2023

"I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there's no sense of loyalty," Kourtney told a friend. "It's almost like greediness. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'" She further complained, "There's an abundance of opportunities. It’s not about business and there's so much, it takes precedence over hurting your sister," adding, "It’s legit copying my wedding."

Kim clarified that she took care to avoid using any of the same designs that were used on her sister's special day. Kim said that several elements of Kourtney's wedding were quite similar to what she did for her and her ex-husband Kanye West's celebration in 2014. "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli," Kim explained. "You stole my f****** wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her 'Dolce Vita' lifestyle. Okay."

Tensions rise as the Dolce & Gabbana feud continues between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian 😬 pic.twitter.com/zhW56vePIZ — E! News (@enews) June 22, 2023

The two (along with Khloe Kardashian) had another heart-to-heart to discuss their feud on July 20 even though they had first sat down to discuss their differences after saying a few words about one other, per E! Online. "My purpose in having this second talk and even having the first talk and not just avoiding it is that I do want to have a relationship with my sisters," Kourtney said during the July 20 episode of The Kardashians. "I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship."

"Greed" is the word on the street for Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's fashion show feud. 😮 pic.twitter.com/TZSchqvUAD — E! News (@enews) June 29, 2023

