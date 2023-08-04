Kim Kardashian Shares Details About How Mom Kris Jenner Met Her BF Corey Gamble: "So Happy For That"

Kim Kardashian, the well-known entrepreneur, reality star, and fashion icon, recently took her followers on a trip down memory lane with a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Story. The highlight of the nostalgic posts was the night her mother, Kris Jenner, met her longtime partner Corey Gamble.

In the flashback photo, a young and tanned Kim, along with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, posed with the Italian fashion designer and Burberry creative director, Riccardo Tisci. All three women looked stunning in their chic black dresses, making it a memorable event, per People.

Kim's caption alongside the photo revealed her happiness about the fateful meeting between her mom and Corey Gamble. "My mom met @coreygamble this night!" she exclaimed. "So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make-up! LOL #2014."

The nostalgic ride didn't end there, as Kim also shared another throwback photo from the same event, featuring herself, a baby-faced Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Tisci. The photo was a tribute to the fashion designer on his birthday, expressing Kim's fondness for the countless memories they've shared.

But the reminiscing didn't stop with the party. Kim went further back in time to a cover shoot she did with Tisci. In one of the pictures, Kim was visibly pregnant, reminiscing, "I was so pregnant here LOL." She expressed her love for the shoot they worked on together and even hinted that one of the images might have captured her son Saint in her belly.

The flood of throwback moments continued with a montage clip from the same photoshoot, showing Kim's pregnancy journey as she posed with her baby bump on display. The nostalgic sequence was tagged "2015," and former Givenchy creative director Tisci was included, further highlighting their creative collaboration.

Kim's admiration for Tisci didn't end with the photoshoots; she continued to honor the designer with more throwback snaps. Some showed the duo during a fitting session, while another featured them posing alongside celebrity pals Ciara, makeup artist Pat Magrath, and French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld at an industry event.

Kim Kardashian is renowned for her love of fashion and her close association with influential designers like Tisci. However, it's clear that her priorities have shifted recently, as she's been embracing her role as a devoted "soccer mom."

Just last month, Kim shared heartwarming photos of her 7-year-old son, Saint West, living out his dreams during a trip to Japan. The young boy had the incredible opportunity to meet some of his sports idols, including soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

The photos captured the joy on Saint's face as he learned a secret handshake from Ronaldo and shared a smile with the soccer star. The meeting with these sports icons was undoubtedly a dream come true for the young soccer enthusiast.

But Saint's sports adventures didn't end there. He also had the privilege of meeting another soccer legend, Lionel Messi, during his first Inter Miami game at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida. It seems like Saint is following in his famous family's footsteps in making dreams a reality.

