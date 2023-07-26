Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Throwback Picture With Rival Sister Kourtney Amid Nasty Feud: "Cheeeeeeese"

Kim Kardashian took her fans down memory lane as she shared a heartwarming throwback photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram. The snapshot captured the two siblings as young girls, sporting pink and yellow party dresses and flashing radiant smiles while leaning affectionately toward each other. Notably, Kourtney was adorably pictured with two missing front teeth, and Kim was chewing gum while donning pink bows in her hair.

The nostalgic post quickly garnered attention from fans who couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between the sisters and their children. One fan @axmonica pointed out the similarities between Kim and Kourtney's kids, writing, "It's like looking at Chicago & Reign!" Another fan @johnyyy.may took inspiration from the sisters and their fight for the luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana, as he wrote, "Kim & Kourtney x Dolce circa 1996" while others like @senada.greka noted how Chicago, Kim's daughter, shared a strong resemblance to her mother and commented, "Hope cute! I can see Chi so much in you, Kim."

Recently, Kim and Kourtney had a bit of a rough patch in their relationship during the current season of The Kardashians. Their feud arose from Kim's decision to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana, the same fashion house that had designed Kourtney's wedding attire for her marriage to Travis Barker, per PEOPLE. However, the sisters were able to reconcile after having a heartfelt conversation later in the upcoming episodes of the series after the family chimed in. The picture captioned, "Cheeeeeeese," was loved by followers and fans alike post the fiasco between the eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Aside from sharing the heartwarming throwback photo, Kim also treated her fans to a glimpse of her enjoying quality time with her children over the weekend. She posted a delightful picture of herself swimming in a pool with her 7-year-old son, Saint West, and her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago West. The photo captured Kim looking directly at the camera while holding her two children close, and Saint even planted a wet smooch on his mother's cheek.

Kim's caption for the picture read, "Sweet Kisses 💙," emphasizing the loving bond between the reality star and her adorable kids. During the pool playtime, Kim embraced her natural beauty, opting for a makeup-free look and her signature "wet hair" style.

The Kardashian family continues to captivate the public with their endearing moments and heartwarming family dynamics. Kim's recent Instagram posts not only showcase her cherished memories but also reflect the love she shares with her sister and the joy of being a doting mother. As fans continue to shower the Kardashians with affection and admiration, they eagerly await more delightful updates from the famous family.

