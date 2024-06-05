Kim Kardashian Shares a Close Bond with Her 'Divorce Lawyer', Reflects on Lessons Learned

Kim Kardashian confesses to sharing a deep connection with her divorce attorney, Laura Wasser. During a recent dinner gathering with renowned producer, Ryan Murphy, and her mother Kris Jenner, as featured on the second episode of Season 5 of The Kardashians, discussions veered toward Kim's potential venture into acting and a proposal for her to lead a series conceptualized by Murphy himself according to People.

Kim Kardashian to Divorce Kanye West After 6 Years of Marriage, Her Breaking Point Revealed as She Hires Attorney Laura Wasser and Prepares to Fight for Calabasas Home, Plus How Kardashian Family Feels #KUWTK #KimKardashian #KanyeWest https://t.co/LB9bjTd7fn pic.twitter.com/k4O7og0dpw — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) January 6, 2021

Murphy pitched Kim a show of her own that would portray her leading an all-female legal team. Intrigued by the concept and recognizing its alignment with her personal brand, Kim expressed interest in the offer, highlighting her aspiration to pursue acting following her appearance on American Horror Story.

As the conversation delved into the intimate relationships people share with their lawyers, Kim shared a laugh with Murphy and recounted moments with her own divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.

Reflecting on their bond, Kim humorously remembered telling Wasser, "Don't ever let me do this again!" only to find herself in a similar situation later on, with Wasser reminding her of their previous discussions. Having guided her through two divorces, Kim emphasized Wasser's role in steering her away from potential relationship pitfalls, stating that Wasser "knows enough to know" how to safeguard her interests. "She's just so funny," she chuckled.

As per Cinema Blend, after scoring her first major acting role on "American Horror Story: Delicate" last September, Kim Kardashian has continued her foray into Hollywood by signing on to executive produce and star in several films.

https://t.co/vBwJypgqji Kim Kardashian gets her own series! AHS star will act in 'sexy adult' drama playing lawyer inspired by HER divorce attorney Laura Wasser in new Ryan Murphy offering https://t.co/OocT3ra9R0 — Dale Anderson (@uktvnews100) December 4, 2023

Kim Kardashian's romantic history has been extensively chronicled over the years. She's walked down the aisle three times: first with music producer Damon Thomas, then with former NBA player Kris Humphries (a union famously lasting just 72 days), and most recently with Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2021, sharing four children with him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ronald Martinez

In a recent conversation on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose, Kardashian revealed her enduring belief in love, declaring herself a "hopeless romantic" despite the ups and downs of her past relationships. Since parting ways with Kanye, Kim has embarked on new ventures in her career.

The reality TV star made her debut on American Horror Story as Siobhan Walsh, a publicist advising Emma Roberts' character Anna to prioritize fame over motherhood. As per PinkVilla, The Kardashians star recently debuted in American Horror Story, portraying the role of publicist Siobhan Walsh alongside Emma Roberts.