Kim Kardashian Shares a Candid Selfie With Jeff Bezos and His Fiancée Lauren Sánchez

Beyoncé threw the most extravagant 42nd birthday party with her Renaissance show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She proved herself to be the Queen Bey of the entertainment industry, as there was a bevy of celebrities attending the star-studded live concert. As per People, among them were the influential Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian was spotted socializing with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez. The billionaire beauty mogul shared a picture of the epic selfie moment on her Instagram page. The image showcased Kim's daughter North West, mom Kris Jenner, and her partner Corey Gamble, along with Bezos and Sánchez, smiling at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: This Is Literally Why Beyonce Missed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Wedding in 2014

The Kardashians can be seen posing with the Amazon founder and his fiancée, Sánchez, in the second image from the celebrity-studded event, which features the massive concert setup in the background. In the group photo, everyone is wearing silver glam and beaming. Also shown in the photo are Good America founder Khloé Kardashian and Penelope Scotland Disick, Kim's niece. The audience was captivated by Beyoncé's nighttime performance, which was remarkable.

She welcomed Kendrick Lamar as well as iconic vocalist Diana Ross from the band The Supremes in addition to her routine song performance. Ross sang "Happy Birthday" in style to commemorate Beyonce's birthday, and Lamar played their joint song, America Has a Problem. Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy was also seen performing on stage while her mother sang Black Parade.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Mazur

The creator of SKIMS has previously enjoyed a nice evening with Bezos and his fiancee, Sánchez. According to Page Six, in April 2022, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were photographed dining with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the well-known West Hollywood, California restaurant A.O.C. The couple was captured in a snapshot holding hands as they left the restaurant after their outing with the Amazon CEO and his girlfriend. Kardashian, 41, accessorized her Canadian tuxedo - pants and a denim top with neon green heels and black sunglasses.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Slammed for "Insensitive" Silk Pajama Posts Amid Kourtney & Travis Barker’s "Emergency"

The 28-year-old cast member of Saturday Night Live was wearing a comfy blue "Uncle Paulie's" hoodie, jeans, and Converse sneakers. The seasoned comedian made an effort to defend himself against the paparazzi by wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses but it did not work. Bezos sported trendy jeans and a black leather jacket while Sánchez wore a racy low-cut pink sundress cinched at the waist. She accessorized the look with a voguish black leather belt.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson double date with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez https://t.co/q1xevj9WGG pic.twitter.com/P4N07NnmIG — Page Six (@PageSix) April 12, 2022

Also Read: When Justin Bieber Lauded "Girlfriend" Kim Kardashian After She Admitted Having "Bieber Fever"

The couples had connected previously for a dinner at the Amazon founder's home, Davidson was all set to launch into space with Bezos on a Blue Origin shuttle. He later backed out in March with an announcement saying that he was “no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.” Bezos and Sánchez had begun dating in 2019 shortly after he and his ex-wife, Mackenzie, announced their divorce after completing 25 years of marriage.

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian Unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram For Her Flirtatious Chat With Pete Davidson

When Kim Kardashian Could Smell Lamar Odom Needed to Visit the Dentist for Cavities