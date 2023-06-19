Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Baby Photo of Daughter North Lined Up With Five Dolls

Kim Kardashian recently shared a cute throwback image of her 10-year-old daughter North in honor of her birthday. The snap was an adorable trip down memory lane. In this particular picture, North was a newborn and was snugly swaddled across a few pairs of dolls gifted when she was a baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The mother of four took it to her stories as she commemorated her daughter whom she never fails to cherish regardless of how old she has grown up to be. Kim captions her story by urging her followers to 'spot her baby' among the series of dolls laid across the white-sheeted bed. Kim also revealed that when North was born, she weighed only 4 lbs and her gifted dolls were much bigger than she was.

These rather pale-faced dolls were a gift from late fashion designer and mogul, Alber Elbaz, according to Kim's story. Elbaz certainly had an eye for a perfect and heartwarming gift for a newborn. The dolls each were clothed in attires that matched the current trend in fashion and can be regarded as a panache-fueled gift that has the potential to last throughout childhood.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

The doll from the left appeared to be clothed in a striking red ensemble with a matching head scarf. The next one that followed was styled with an ombre of black, gray, and, white. Right in the middle was a black satin sash wrapped around the waist of the doll. The following doll appeared to be wearing a stunning high-neck dress that seemed sleeveless and was a sublime shade of lavender. The dress also had a frill at its skirt which added some depth to it.

The real-life doll, North, had a sleepy daze in her sweet eyes and seemed to have a ghost of her smile as she appeared to be gazing into the camera. Next to her, the fourth doll wore complementing shades of pink and baby pink with a dusty rose sash. The last doll featured in the story had a more vintage vibe to the collection as it donned a navy blue ensemble with a low neck. Each dress on the dolls was all part of the echo and vision that the said designer shared and will remain a beautiful memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim recently commemorated a post in honor of her daughter on North's birthday and wholeheartedly expressed the gift she is in Kim's life since the day she was born. Kim considers her 'special girl' as she is her best friend and expresses that she'll always be there for her whenever the need arises. The carousel Kim posted included a loving and warm pose between the mother-daughter duo. This indeed earned much love and good wishes from her followers.

