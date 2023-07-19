After Britney, Kim Kardashian Plans Tell-All to Expose ‘Wildest’ Family Secrets: “She Isn’t Afraid”

Kim Kardashian knows-it-all. And now she wants to share it with the world. Although the Kardashians hardly have a "private" life, Kim plans to divulge family's more secrets, which are apparently "wildest" in a tell-all, just like Britney Spears. The SKIMS founder "isn't afraid" to let the world know who's the "queen."

The SKIMS founder is inarguably gorgeous. And beauty demands attention which had recently been diverted to her sister Kourtney Kardashian who announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker. Also, their gender reveal party confirmed the couple is expecting a baby boy, reported In Touch Weekly.

Right in time, the 42-year-old posted a thirty photo of herself on her Instagram account in a skimpy turquoise bikini. A source close to the outlet said, "The timing of the thirst trap was extremely telling." Kim is back in her best state of mind after the drama surrounding her divorce and relationships.

So she wants fans to shift their focus back to her - as soon as possible. The source added, "Lately, all of the attention has been on Kourtney, 44, because of her pregnancy, not to mention her resentment toward Kim for her Dolce & Gabbana deal."

The source pointed out the Hulu show's recent plot chronicling around the sister's nasty feud where Lemme founder alleged Kim partnered with the same brand around her wedding and cashed in on the opportunity. "Kim doesn't feel like she's in the spotlight anymore, so she's telling friends it's her turn to tell all," the source continued.

Kim has had an attitude modification lately. She pointed out, "My 40s are about being Team Me." The new approach in her life's fourth decade is a sign of her being in control of the narrative. "Everyone thinks Kim is an open book, but she's really not. What you see on her family's reality show is only a small piece of her life."

So she decided it was time for her to shine, and the fashion mogul is ready to share more, much more than anyone could ever know, with Anderson Cooper or Savannah Guthrie. "Of course, she'll promote her brands, but she also doesn't want anything to be off limits. Kim has never really told her side of the story. Now she is," added the source.

Kim understands the audience's mind and what interests them. So expect her to share all that and much more. "She'll dish on her sisters, ranking who's prettiest. She thinks Kendall [Jenner] is absolutely stunning, and Khloé [Kardashian] has never looked better."

The source also suggested she 'secretly' envies Kylie. "Kim has always been a little jealous of Kylie [Jenner], so she might not be ranked high. And she probably won't say anything flattering about Kourtney because of their rivalry." Apart from the beauty, Kim will also touch on her siblings' personalities.

"Khloé will win that because she and Kim are the closest." She'll also touch upon rumors about her family. "She'll address the wildest Kardashian rumors." And, of course, she'll open up about the journey of motherhood and raising her kids- =North, 10; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 with Kanye West.

Kim believes a tell-all will help people connect with her, and she'll have everyone's support since no one knows her side of the story. Since a lot has been speculated after she ended her nearly seven-year marriage to Kanye in 2022.

The source concluded, "She's at a point in her life where she isn't afraid to answer anything thrown at her. Kanye will be shocked. Her family will be shocked. Even fans will be shocked. They think they know everything there is to know about Kim — but they don't."

