Kim Kardashian Says She Will Do "Anything" to Stay Young as She Nears Her 50s

Kim Kardashian, the renowned reality television star and businesswoman, has opened up about her evolving relationship with the spotlight. In her first-ever cover story for TIME magazine, Kardashian candidly shared about her journey to success and the mistakes she made all along.

Talking about her age the entrepreneur said that she would do anything to "stay young."

Kardashian went on to share how her shapewear brand SKIMS gained the following it has today. SKIMS, which has been featured in TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies for the second time, has enlisted numerous stars to front its campaigns, including Snoop Dogg and Brooke Shields, as per PEOPLE. However, the businesswoman acknowledged that there may come a time when she no longer feels comfortable appearing in campaigns that require her to bare herself. “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she said. She added, "We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We're not going to go out not trying," as she shared that she would love to stay young and maintain her youthful appearance.

Currently, Kardashian is fully immersed in her business ventures. As TIME reported, she serves as the creative director of SKIMS and has previously acted as a model for it too. “I always like to see it on myself. I can absolutely tell when I miss a few drops,” she said. Reflecting on her journey, Kardashian acknowledged her initial uncertainties, “At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time," she told TIME.

“I take it really personally. It started off of my body and my shapes, and it’s very vulnerable," she shared. Kim further revealed her future plans saying, "I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time." She added, "The journey [of becoming an attorney] just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her," she confessed as she's climbing the ladders to become an attorney.

Kim Kardashian's interview with TIME sheds light on the other aspect of her life where she is keen to develop her career. The reality star shared her evolving perspective on fame and how her business ventures made her a better decision-maker. Kardashian continues to explore the areas unexplored as she aims to reach further heights.

