Kim Kardashian Reveals Unforgettable Lessons She Learnt From Kris Jenner About Motherhood: "It's a Lot"

Kim Kardashian revealed her adoration for her mother Kris Jenner in a candid interview with Vogue Italia. She also shared a few tips she received from the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The successful businesswoman and mother of four discussed how Jenner managed the craziness of having six children. Kardashian shared how she handles her life as a businesswoman and a parent, with some advice from her own mother.

"I have so much respect for parents and now I can't believe what my mom went through," she said, who shares kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with former partner Kanye West, per People. The founder of Skims acknowledges that "there's a lot in the household with four, four different personalities," similar to her own family, which included her siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

“I constantly ask [Kris]: ‘How did you do it? Six kids, six big personalities. We’re all so different, how did you really handle it?” Kim told Vogue Italia. She then shared Jenner's trick for handling motherhood's demands. "She is just like, 'Why do you think I had my vodka at 5:00 o’clock every day?'" Kim recalled during the interview.

Kim talks about how difficult it is to manage everything, stating "It's a lot, you know? On social media, I'll always post the sassy photo or the cutest shot, but I'll definitely make sure to include one where my kids might not be getting along that well because I think it's really important to understand that too. I look at a lot of my friends and their kids are perfect and I don't know how to do it and I don't understand it and I'm envious and it's amazing all at the same time."

She further adds, "I feel so lucky and blessed to have help, but no matter how much help you have, your babies want their mommy, you have to be the one to solve every problem and act like you have it all together."

Kim further revealed how her dream to practice law is linked to her father. While speaking of him, she said, "I saw how he would work on a specific case and I would observe him. I learned grace from my dad and how to be really calm and collected and I think I definitely am that way a lot as well. Even when he got mad at us, it was a process, a conversation. He would say, 'Hey, come over here, we need to talk about this.'"

She exclaimed how different it would be when her mother got angry. "When my mom would get mad, it would be quite funny because she couldn't get our names straight. She would scream at me and be like, 'Kourtney, Kylie, really, whatever your name is, get over here!'"

