Kim Kardashian Graces TIME 100 Cover: Her Shapewear Brand Made an Astounding $500 Million in 2022

Kim Kardashian, the well-known television personality and fashion designer, continues to make waves in the industry with her successful shapewear brand Skims. Recently, it was revealed that the brand generated an astounding $500 million in revenue in 2022, firmly establishing its position in the market. As a testament to her raging influence in the industry, Kardashian graced the cover of Time magazine after her brand Skims was named one of the '100 Most Influential Companies of 2023.' She opened up about Skims' phenomenal success. The future lawyer said that it “definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined.”

Despite achieving a unique financial milestone, the 42-year-old entrepreneur admits to having an everlasting impostor syndrome. Though Kardashian acknowledged it by saying, “I think that’s part of what keeps me going.” Talking about the journey of her brand Skims, she revealed, “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color. I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.” Determined to cater to a diverse range of customers, Skims now offers over 10 skin tones and sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, as mentioned by the KKW Beauty founder.

Skims, initially launched as Kimono in September 2019, faced worldwide criticism for cultural appropriation that prompted the socialite to swiftly rebrand the company. Ever since its inception, the brand evolved to explore varied choices for its customers that went beyond shapewear. Kim's brand now offers a wide range of products, including dresses, loungewear, swimsuits, and accessories. Kardashian has been actively involved in promoting Skims, frequently featuring in its campaigns.

In a notable April 2022 campaign, she was joined by iconic models Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio, all showcasing different designs from the brand's collection. The Instagram post shared by her showed the big names all posing together in the Skims collection and was captioned, "OK, so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra, and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection." In a word with Time she said, "I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear."

Kim Kardashian's journey with Skims showcases her talent to manage finances and branding which has now bagged her a spot in Time's list. Her inclusive shapewear options have helped her grab the eyeballs of a wide range of customers with their customized needs. As she continues to innovate and evolve, her impact on the world of fashion is set to mark her as an icon in the industry.

