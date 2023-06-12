Kim Kardashian Reveals She's Shy in the Bedroom: 'I'm a 'Lights-off' Girl'

Kim Kardashian confessed on "The Kardashians" that she prefers to keep the lights off while being physically intimate. She admitted that she has no trouble posing nude for photoshoots, yet, in the bedroom, she's far from bold.

In Thursday's episode, Kardashian, 42, opened up about her boudoir shyness while dining with Scott Disick and talking about Cher's romance with music mogul Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years younger than the "Strong Enough" singer. The founder of Skims said of the ex-couple, who split up earlier this year, "There was a report they were making out at a party," adding, "I would just be insecure."

Disick responded, "Maybe she's just secure or has the lights off," to which Kardashian laughed, "I pretty much have the lights off now!" A producer questioned the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" celebrity in a confessional about whether or not it's true she is a "lights-off kind of girl." "Kind of, yeah," she said, adding "It's so weird. But then I can, like, walk out of a photo shoot with a hundred people working on set. I can walk out in, like, a thong, but if, like, you're there with me, I’m like, 'Wait, don't look at me! Turn the lights off!'"

In another part of the show, Kardashian confessed to dating a man Disick referred to as "Fred." He asked, "Does he meet the standards?" to which she responded very heartily, "Oh, [he] so meets the standards!"

In addition, Kardashian revealed that her most recent on-screen romance with comedian Pete Davidson was more of a playful affair than "a very serious relationship." They started dating in the fall of 2021 after they shared a kiss in one of the episodes of "Saturday Night Live." Things ended between the pair in August 2022. A source told Page Six, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long-distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West for seven years. They have four children between them, Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North. In a prior episode of "The Kardashians," she said that she had to serve as the rapper's "cleanup crew" when he was having a bipolar disorder episode.

"Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that's his journey that he needs to figure out on his own," she shared with her mother. "I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, 'It's gonna be OK. It's gonna be OK. Just give him another chance.'" Kris replied, "That's why you got divorced." adding, "You never deserved to live like that."

Recently, the beauty mogul spoke up about how she has been handling ex-Kanye West's public drama and shielding her four children from his "negative image" in the second episode of the show. She goes on to say, "I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."