Kim Kardashian Reveals Her “Painful” Psoriasis Flare-up to All in a Video, Sad Reality

Kim Kardashian updated her followers on social media with pictures from a recent flare-up, providing an update on her fight with the chronic immune disease. As reported by Page Six, she said in her video, "How crazy is my psoriasis right now guys. It’s like all up my leg and I don’t know what’s happening but I got to figure this out… this is crazy." She also added a caption along with her Instagram story, "Not gonna lie this is painful. Not sure what my triggers are. I haven't changed my diet. I've tried everything! Psoriasis sucks."

In a follow-up video, she said, "I usually just have this spot, but now I can tell it's going down my leg and up my leg and all up my thigh. So I just know it's time to figure this out. Just wanted to share my journey with you guys." In her last video, the reality star made light of the psoriasis's form. She pointed out to the audience that the flare-up looks like a heart. She joked, "Am I tripping? Or is my psoriasis in the shape of a heart for Valentine's Day? Do you guys see that, kind of right? Like I think I totally see it. And I can see the psoriasis everywhere else. But lucky me, I have a heart-shaped psoriasis for Valentine's Day."

Kardashian has spoken out before about her auto-immune disease, which started after her first flare-up at age 25. She spoke about her background with the auto-immune disorder back in 2019; she and her mother, Kris Jenner, both have the same diagnosis. She wrote about a particularly severe outburst in an article that was posted on Poosh website. She wrote, "One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn't pick up my phone. I thought it was strange but maybe I just slept on my hands weird and I was so tired, I didn't need to be checking my phone at that hour anyway. I fell right back asleep. I woke up that morning and I still couldn't pick up my phone. I was freaking out—I couldn't even pick up a toothbrush, my hands hurt so badly. As the day went on, I got a bit more movement in my hands, but they really hurt from the inside—I felt it in my bones." Before determining that the frightening symptoms were psoriatic arthritis, which may result from psoriasis, Kardashian's medical team first diagnosed her with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The reality star recently revealed that she treats her ailment using tanning beds. She gave her opinion on the "of course" video trend earlier this month when she included her in-office tanning bed in a TikTok video tour of her workplace. "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course, I have a tanning bed—and a red light bed—in my office," she said as she lay back in a tanning bed. In response to her video, Allure Magazine tweeted, "Please, Kim Kardashian, don’t try to normalize tanning beds. The stats about tanning and cancer are terrifying." Kardashian then reacted to Allure's tweet by defending herself, "I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often."