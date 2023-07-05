Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite 'Vegan Cheat Meal' at In-N-Out After Canceled Trip to Las Vegas

The latest drama at The Kardashians turned into a "cheat day" during the recent episode of Hulu's reality TV show. The episode also revealed Kim Kardashian's favorite "vegan cheat meal" she indulges in absolutely guilt-free. Monday's episode started on a frightening note but ended at a burger food chain in Los Angeles.

The SKIMS founder was heading to Las Vegas on a surprise trip set up by her sister Khloe Kardashian and friend Tracy Romulus, where the American R&B singer was set to perform in a concert, reported Daily Mail. However, the short flight in Kim's private plane couldn't reach its destination.

The plane carried Kim, Khloe, Romulus, Malika Haqq, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, and Kris Jenner. The pilot tried to land the airplane multiple times, but due to wind and extreme turbulence, he informed the party that it was not practical to take the risk of landing, and they had no choice but to head back to Los Angeles.

Because the glamorous party of friends was dressed up for an event, they all asked Kim what they should do. The all-women squad was in the van, and it stopped outside an eatery that was packed with people. Kim was reluctant to enter the fast food chain as her dress overly accentuated her bosoms. She said, "Cannot go in with my tits out." However, Haqq insisted, "You can." Once the decision was made, they went into In-N-Out Burger restaurant to grab a bite; Kim wrapped a feather boa around her neck, which gave her "full coverage."

Jenner confessed in the episode, "We always try to make the best out of a bad situation, no matter what happens. What else is a girl to do except go to In-and-Out?" The women took a mandatory selfie outside the eatery and headed inside to indulge in their favorite burgers.

The Kardashian mamma was making the most out of the unfortunate situation and added, "We have sequins, feathers, burgers. It's going to be a party no matter where we are." Mama Jenner pulled out her wallet, but Khloe interrupted, "Mom, I don't know how you've never been to a fast food restaurant. We don't need hundreds of dollars."

Khloe revealed Mama Jenner gave her a hundred-dollar bill, "She tried to give me $300. I don't think she realized how much fast food restaurants are." While having their burgers, Kim ordered her special "vegan cheat meal": a plain cheeseburger with light onions and cheese fries.

Kris said, "Kim's grandmother, my mother-in-law, used to say, 'Show me who your friends are, and I'll show you who you are.' And I think that you have the greatest friends, Kim." Together they all raised a toast. She added, "And you're so lucky, and they've done this beautiful evening for you that didn't turn out exactly the way that you guys wanted, but here we are having the best meal, the best time, under the craziest circumstances, and you guys are all the best and thanks for being so great."

