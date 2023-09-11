Kim Kardashian Reveals All Her Favorite Must-Haves She Carries Inside Her Hermès Travel Bag

When Kim Kardashian casually flaunted a $100,000 crocodile print Hermès Birkin handbag to the Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain match in Osaka, Japan, she nearly broke the internet. In June, the SKIMS founder gave a rare peak into the contents of her Hermès travel bag to Vogue Italia. The Hulu star patiently explained all the must-haves she carried while on a trip. The two go-to items that the reality star swears by are her SKIMS blanket and matching silk pillow for experiencing beauty rest while on the move.

She then added that she always keeps a powder puff and lip gloss in a tiny bag inside her larger bag for a glam night out. Books, which she confessed to be her preferred form of entertainment while traveling, were the surprise item inside her Hermès Birkin bags. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters reportedly have a "book club" where they suggest good books, which Kim also mentioned. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz and Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe by Laura Lynne Jackson are two of her current favorites.

The next must-have is a camera with film on to click memorable moments while traveling, especially on exotic vacations. Kim confessed that she would love to develop the film later and live the unforgettable time once again. The mother of four next revealed that she always carries a deck of cards for entertainment and usually loves playing Solitaire. While showcasing her embellished laptop, Kim explained that since she's "in school" and "always needs" her computer, she also brings it with her when she travels.

When asked about her go-to beauty products, Kim said that she always has a sample of SKKN BY KIM's scent, her favorite pink-colored Laneige lip balm, and hydrating SKKN BY KIM in her Hermès Birkin handbag. Kim continued by saying that she also keeps a little makeup bag with Kylie Cosmetics blush, powders, and a nail file. Her final must-have is snacks. The former KUWTK star admitted that she likes mints, gum, and packs of Justin Almond Bars.

According to People, the $100,000 worth of Hermès Birkin handbag that Kim carried in Japan is known to be the most expensive in the world. The Kardashians star had styled the pricey accessory with an off-white tank top that matched with distressed motocross trousers. She accessorized her look with a neat ponytail and a pair of cobalt blue pointed-toe heels. In 2014 a matte white Diamond Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Birkin 30 embellished with 18k white gold and diamond was auctioned for approximately $300,168.

The rare bag can fetch an estimated $200,000 to $600,000 in any special edition auctions. When Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian went out for a casual dinner date in March 2014, she was seen carrying the identical Birkin.

