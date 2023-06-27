Kim Kardashian Reflects on Terrifying Paris Robbery After Almost 7 Years; Says She Hasn't Bought Jewelry Since

Trigger Warning: This article speaks about robbery under gunpoint and trauma that some readers may find distressing.

Businesswoman and television star Kim Kardashian, who was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris in 2016, provided a rare glimpse into how the terrifying experience affected her in the June 22 episode of The Kardashians.

According to E! News, Kardashian received a magnificent cross necklace from designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana last autumn as a thank-you gift after she served as the creative director of their Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2023 show.

Kardashian, 42, said in a confessional, "After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewelry. I haven't really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me, it was such a—I didn't know I was ready for that experience and what that meant, but I was. I was ready to, like, give it up."

She went on to explain why the fashion show was the ideal opportunity to start over. The beauty mogul had over $10 million worth of jewelry stolen from her, which included one ring worth $4.49 million and a jewelry box worth $5.6 million. About the gifts from Dolce and Gabbana, the celebrity explained, "This symbolized to me more than just getting a diamond cross necklace. This like brought a piece of my glamour back to me, and that's why it's so special that I got it back from a really meaningful experience."

Kardashian wore the piece at the fashion show along with a shimmering black evening gown from the label. The sparkling piece of jewelry also had a deeper significance to her that dated back to her earlier years. In her confessional, the SKIMS founder stated, "The first thing I ever bought when I got a check was a cross-diamond necklace." She remarked to the designers that the present can never be topped. Kardashian said, "You ruined it for the next boyfriend who is ever going to try to buy me something."

According to the French Interior Ministry, five guys shackled Kim Kardashian's hotel concierge early on October 3, 2016, and had him unlock the door to her room. According to a source who spoke to E! News at the time, the men chained her up and put her into the bathtub as they took jewelry from her room.

Kardashian recollected the experience during an interview with David Letterman in 2020 on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. She said, "They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment. I didn't know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this."

She remembered the terror she had felt in that talk with the concierge, "I'm like, 'What is happening? Are we gonna die? Just tell them I have children. I have babies. I have a husband. I have a family. Like, I have to get home. Tell them, 'Take anything.'"

According to a source who spoke to E! News in November 2021, two French judges eventually charged 12 persons in connection with the theft in Paris. The charges included armed robbery conducted in an organized gang, kidnapping and forcible imprisonment, and criminal association.

