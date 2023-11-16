The feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian is not 'new news' for people. Although the two have frequently thrown cruel remarks at each other on their reality shows, the SKIMS founder recalled a specific insult by her now-44-year-old sister from their high school days. And instead of retaliating, the billionaire shed tears over the insensitive jabs.

Of course, it is no secret that the sisters have had a strained relationship for the most part of their decades-long TV shows. So far, they have been involved in multiple fights over a couple of things, including their infamous Dolce and Gabbana tiff. This has been the biggest spat in recent memory where the POOSH founder accused sister Kim, "My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity." Meanwhile, the shapewear mogul maintained she had no such intention.

Despite longstanding beef, the sisters appeared to have buried the hatchet in the last season of The Kardashians. However, it seems the fashion mogul hasn't fully moved on as yet. In the latest episode of the Hulu show, the Kardashian clan gathered to celebrate the Lemme founder's 44th birthday at a Bowlero bowling alley, where Kim reopened old wounds. The family was joined by their friends like Simon Huck, Corey Gamble, and Malika Haqq.

At the beginning of the episode, Kim lovingly hugged her sister Kourtney and asked her to read aloud the birthday card she brought for her, per The Daily Mail. Kourtney read, "I am proud to call you my sister. Hopefully, this makes up for all the other things I've called you," as Kim asked, showing the card to the camera, "Is this not so fitting or what?"

However, this tension between the sisters goes way back to their high school days when they used to call each other names. Kim recalled in a joint confession, "This one was made for me and Kourtney," referring to the card. "We all used to say the meanest things. I used to have no feelings. All I would say is like, "You're so f***ing cellulite-y!"

Kim continued, "Or, like, in high school, she would say, "Ew! My sister has big saggy t**s; you would hate her!" Kim also added that she'd walk past the guys she liked at parties, crying, "Bye guys," thinking about the insult. To this, Kourtney replied, "Well, I'm sorry for the past," and Kim quietly said, "Thank you."

The episode's highlight was Kourtney's birthday bash among family and friends. The now mom-of-four cheered for herself, "I am turning 44. The 40s are the best, honestly. So many amazing things have happened to me in my 40s, and I am so grateful."

After it was all said and done, Kourtney, who was on bed rest due to her pregnancy complications, wrote a heartfelt tribute for Kim's birthday. "Happy happy birthday to my first sister," she wrote. "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all my crazy ideas."

Kourtney continued, "People think the fights they've seen on TV are bad...if only they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail-digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy," per E! News.

