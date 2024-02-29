Kim Kardashian Posted New Photos Promoting Her Makeup Line, But Fans Had a Different Worry

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to showcase the latest nude-toned lip products from her makeup line, SKKN by Kim. In the photos, she was seated in the front seat of a sleek black car, surrounded by a matching all-black interior and tan roof. Kardashian shared two snapshots of herself applying lipstick in the car's rearview mirror. According to her caption, she sported the NUDE 12 lip liner, NUDE 06 matte lip color, and the Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette from her collection, as detailed by The US Sun. Her look was completed with dramatic smokey eye makeup.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gotham

In the images, her long brown hair fell long and perfectly straight, complemented by her choice of attire, a stylish black blazer. Along with a lip emoji, the caption also read, "Keep your friends close and your Lip Liner closer." However, while Kim Kardashian was busy promoting her makeup line with new photos, fans noticed something else. Despite her focus on makeup, some fans expressed concern in the comments about her children being in the backseat of the car. One user wrote, "Hope your kids aren’t in the car!" However, several others also expressed their love for Kardashian. In addition to the concerns, many fans also praised her beauty. A person wrote, "Looking absolutely stunning! Love you."

Kardashian initially announced the launch of SKKN By Kim two years ago and introduced its first range of products, primarily focused on skincare, in June 2022. The brand, which initially started as a skincare line, recently expanded into makeup with the introduction of lip liners, lipsticks, and an eyeshadow palette, according to the Daily Mail. She previously mentioned that the new products were inspired by several years of her observations of the cosmetics industry.

Moreover, when Kardashian's children aren't observing her makeup routine, they're unleashing their creativity in their unique ways. North West, the eldest daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West, frequently shares playful videos on the TikTok account she co-manages with her mother. Recently, in a TikTok clip, Chicago West donned a black wig along with a matching headband, showcasing her dance moves with one arm out to a popular tune on the platform. The young one sported a vibrant yellow makeup look, complete with eyelashes, while dressed up in a cozy hooded zip-up sweatshirt paired with matching shorts. She seemed to be inspired by her older sister, who previously flaunted a full face of makeup in a different color.

Meanwhile, Kardashian surprised her followers earlier this week with a rare makeup-free presence on social media. Shared by Mugler, the images showcased her modeling a corseted bodysuit from the renowned French fashion house. Against the backdrop of luxurious Louis XIV furnishings and artwork, Kardashian struck a pose barefoot, her dark brown hair elegantly pulled back into a bun. Opting for a natural look, she had a raw and authentic beauty. Completing the look with matching white silk panties, she allowed the strings of her corset to trail gracefully behind her.