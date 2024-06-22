Kim Kardashian Plots to ‘Free’ Bianca Censori From Ex-husband Kanye West's Clutches: "Ultimate Coup"

Kim Kardashian is all set to lend a helping hand to Bianca Censori. Kardashian met Censori at a San Francisco party in March 2024. The SKIMS founder is allegedly worried about Censori and believes that the architect-turned-model is trapped by her ex-husband, Kanye West.

According to InTouch Weekly a source close to Kardashian, shared, "Kim has been biding her time and waiting for the right moment to reach out to Bianca, which is pretty difficult because Kanye’s controlling her 24/7 and he will obviously flip out when she does actually make a move."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

"But Kim and Kris [Jenner] are both in agreement that it’s just a matter of time before Bianca decides to get away and they want to be there for her and provide a soft landing when she does," the source stated.

The insider also revealed that the mother-daughter duo would "love to work her into [their reality show]...It would be the ultimate coup against Kanye and they would both get a big thrill out of that, but more importantly it would send ratings through the roof. They both insist it’s not just about the ratings, that they feel sorry for Bianca and would worry she is trapped in Kanye’s creepy, controlling dark world."

Kanye West is doing to Bianca Censori, what he wishes he could do to Kim Kardashian.



His ex wife is too rich, famous and powerful, so he’s taking out his revenge fantasy on a no-name nobody because he feels he made her.



She needs help. https://t.co/msFbvD8O2y — Sugabelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) March 2, 2024

"But everyone knows these two are the ultimate schemers, they play life like it’s a game of chess. They are at war with Kanye so every move they make is about winning. This would provoke him and send him over the edge and as much as they cry the blues when that happens they always benefit from it because they get a whole lot of attention from it and so does their show," the insider explained.

Kim & Bianca Hugging Each Other At Kanye Listening Party♥️pic.twitter.com/JCsLfkJAS9 — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) March 13, 2024

Meanwhile, according to the Independent, the rapper has been lately accused of sexual misconduct by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. Ye's legal representative had issued a statement that read, "In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."

The assistant also accused the rapper of firing her on no stable grounds. Pisciotta is also suing Yeezy, a fashion brand owned by West, on the grounds of fraud, unpaid wages, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Kim, Bianca, Chicago, Psalm and Saint at the Vultures Listening Party pic.twitter.com/eBGD0QLH8Z — 𝗔𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼 (@apollovwrld) March 13, 2024

West had been married to Kardashian for almost seven years. They are proud parents to four children— North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. West married Censori in December 2022. Since then the pair has been captured on the streets of Europe making headlines with their bizarre outfits. Censori fans and dad, have expressed concern over her distressed look as she roams scantily clad with her husband.