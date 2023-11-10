Kim Kardashian made a revelation that could break many hearts.

The SKIMS creator, 43, spoke up about her dating status on a recent episode of The Kardashians, saying she's committed to remaining single for at least another year. During a conversation with her longtime friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton before his wedding to The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage, the reality star disclosed her romantic plans for the near future, per Page Six.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Tattoo Connected to Ex Pete Davidson: ‘Bumper Sticker on a Bentley'

“So you think you’ve got one more wedding inside you?” Appleton, 40, asked the almost-lawyer, to which she responded, “I don’t know, I think I go back and forth.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

“This is the best you’ve ever been,” Appleton said of Kardashian, explaining that he thinks she's at her peak right now. “You look amazing, you’re in control of everything, you have the kids down, the business down, and I don’t know, I just feel like you’re in a good place, happy,” he added.

Kardashian admitted she's finally “in a calm place,” adding, “So maybe that’s when it’s good to invite energy [in].” Kardashian was later asked in a confessional about where she thinks she is in her “two years of wanting to be single.” The producer reminded her that she commented “probably a year” ago, which she had forgotten.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Bedazzles in SKIMS X Swarovski Glittery Collaboration After Birth of Baby Barker

Kim Kardashian plans to remain single for another year #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/FWxlkbbhdG — BANG Showbiz (@BANGShowbiz) November 9, 2023

“Ok, so I’ve got a year to go,” the business mogul said. “I think that will be good for me. [I’m] not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking!”

Also Read: This is Why North West Thinks Life With Father Kanye West is More 'Fun' Than With Mom Kim Kardashian

Kim's last relationship was with Davidson, which ended back in August 2022. She dated the comedian, 13 years her junior, for nine months before calling it quits. She was previously married to rapper Kanye West, NBA player Kris Humphries, and music producer Damon Thomas. She has three children with these men: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, per PEOPLE.

Though Kim isn't looking for love, she does know what she wants in a future spouse. As she's revealed in past episodes, the reality star keeps a "manifest list" of attributes she's looking for in her future relationship.

Kim spoke up about her list to Chris and Lukas, 28, on their journey to Vegas, and read off some of the qualities she desired, including "someone who calms me and drives me wild, no airing out our dirty laundry, a person who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential." Kim also added in a confessional later, "I do think my list is ever-evolving and growing and I won't stop until he fits every single one of those."

The SKIMS founder was recently linked to Odell Beckham Jr., and while romance rumors have swirled around the NFL player and Kardashian since the summer, an insider says their relationship is entirely platonic.

After Chris and Lukas's wedding later in the show, she revealed that even though she's a "three-time divorcée," she continues to believe in love. "Of course, I would be the Grinch if I didn’t," she told the cameras. "It's so fun, falling in love is the most fun thing on the planet."

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Was Once Idolized by Kim Kardashian Which Led to a Strong Friendship Later

Fans Believe Kim Kardashian May Have Had a Falling Out With Idol and Friend Jennifer Lopez