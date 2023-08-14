Kim Kardashian Once Went On A Date With Nick Lachey, And This is What Upset Him About That Evening

Kim Kardashian might be single again, but that doesn't necessarily imply she's ready to seek out a new romantic relationship promptly. Ever since her introduction to reality television in the early 2000s, Kardashian's romantic involvements have been extensively chronicled. She has entered matrimony thrice: initially with music producer Damon Thomas, followed by a marriage with ex-NBA player Kris Humphries (famously lasting a mere 72 days), and most recently with Kanye West, from whom she finalized a divorce in 2021, and with whom she has four children in common, per People.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: Critics Find Serious Proof About Kim Kardashian's Face After 'Telling' Photo Surfaces

Excluding her previous marriages, Kim Kardashian has been involved with numerous well-known figures in Hollywood. Among them, some have gained more prominence than others. For instance, Nick Cannon maintains the belief that he could have maintained a successful relationship with Kim, and Reggie Bush, with whom Kim's relationship concluded due to conflicting schedules. However, not all of Kim's former partners still hold positive feelings for her.

One individual she dated in the distant past began criticizing her soon after their paths diverged. Specifically, Kim Kardashian had a brief romantic involvement with Nick Lachey, and their interaction wasn't met with enthusiasm from his side. The following outlines the circumstances and the conclusion of Nick Lachey and Kim Kardashian's short-lived relationship, as reported by The Things.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

When Nick Lachey was a guest on the show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" recently, a viewer posed a question to him. The caller inquired if he had received any communication from "his former partner" Kim Kardashian West subsequent to an occasion when he and his then-wife Kris Humphries imitated her while co-hosting "Live with Kelly Ripa" during a Halloween episode in 2011, per People.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Latest Selfie Sparks Debate About 'Nose Job' Among Her Fans Despite Earlier Denials

Lachey, aged 45, promptly pointed out that characterizing Kardashian West, aged 39, as his "ex" is a somewhat broad interpretation of the term. “I think we went on one date together, but no, I never did hear from Kim on that one. Ironic timing. That was an interesting one because I was hosting with Kelly and we played Kim and Kris Humphries at the time, I was on stilts and the whole thing. And then maybe 20 minutes after we wrapped the show, they announced their divorce.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Cohen

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Christmas Beauty Secret Revealed: Slept in Makeup for a Flawless Look!

Prompted by host Andy Cohen to elaborate further on his brief past relationship with Kardashian West, Lachey shared that they had gone to watch a matinee screening of The Da Vinci Code together. This event was corroborated by People in 2006, occurring six months after Lachey's separation from Jessica Simpson. Lachey strongly believes that Kim might have been the one to call the photographers “She left about halfway through and went to the restroom, and then shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater, I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous. Couldn’t be a nicer girl, we had a great time, But no, we don’t keep in touch anymore, to answer your question," he said.

References:

https://people.com/tv/kim-kardashian-dating-history/

https://www.thethings.com/nick-lachey-kim-kardashian-dated/

https://people.com/tv/nick-lachey-recalls-movie-date-kim-kardashian/

More from Inquisitr

Hailey Bieber Posts Then Deletes Belly Pic Amidst Pregnancy Rumours, Kim Kardashian Asks "Are You Okay?"

Here’s What Sets Kim Kardashian at a Whopping Net Worth of 1.7 Billion