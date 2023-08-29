Kim Kardashian And North West Channel Kanye West While Lip Syncing to ‘American Boy’ in Adorable Video

Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West, and their pals grabbed the internet by storm in a heartwarming and completely lovely video capturing the essence of their Tokyo vacation as they danced to a sped-up rendition of American Boy. The bouncy 2008 single by British singer-songwriter Estelle, which featured a memorable verse from none other than Kanye West - North's own rapper father - set the tone for a remarkable and impromptu lip-syncing performance.

North West boldly took center stage, beautifully matching her lips to the rhythm with an enticing appeal. Her equally brilliant friend followed her lead and demonstrated their synchronized abilities while oozing carefree delight.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Message And Deleted Pics Could Be About Kanye West: "I See You Watching"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Videos (fanpage) (@kardashantube)

Kim Kardashian, unquestionably the mother of this group, didn't shy away from joining in on the lip-syncing fun. Her renowned presence gave the spontaneous performance a celebrity aura. North's friend's mother then appeared in the video, flawlessly fitting in and rapping. This tight group possessed an inherent understanding of the words as well as an amazing sense of rhythm, which they poured into a joyful and flawlessly timed interpretation of the song.

The video also provided fashion fans with a nostalgic pleasure. North West pays respect to her father's early career in music, per PEOPLE. She replicated the retro appeal of Kanye's signature outfit from his 2004 album era - The College Dropout - wearing a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo shirt with blue-and-orange stripes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Videos (fanpage) (@kardashantube)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Painful Relationship With Kanye West and it's Impact on Her Family

The rapper came on the MTV show in 2004 to promote his record, wearing dark blue trousers with the polo over a green and white striped button-up topped with another T-shirt below. Meanwhile, North wore her striped polo with an untucked button-up shirt beneath, loose gray slacks, and black boots in her TikTok video.

It's unclear whether North was wearing the same Ralph Lauren polo her father wore over two decades ago, but both father and daughter accessorized with dangling necklaces. This isn't the first time North has chosen to memorialize her father through her wardrobe. In July 2022, she was pictured visiting Paris Couture Week with Kardashian while wearing a blue Pastelle varsity jacket from her father's couture archives.

Also Read: Here’s The Detailed History of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Intense Relationship Timeline

North West wearing Kanye's 2008 Pastelle Varsity Jacket for Paris Fashion Week 2022 💙 pic.twitter.com/ySNbv5YOta — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 5, 2022

He wore the jacket to the 2008 American Music Awards. West attempted to establish one of his fashion lines, Pastelle, in the mid-aughts. According to Complex, he worked on Pastelle until his 2009 interruption of Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards led him to put the project on hold.

While North appears to like plundering her father's huge fashion archives, she has recently been providing fans with a glimpse into her Japan vacation with her mother through a series of TikTok videos. “When your hair could be used as a jump rope,” they captioned a TikTok video that showed Kardashian jumping over one of North’s braids while a friend held the other end.

More from Inquisitr

Italians Want Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori to Be Punished by Local Police for Public Indecency

Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian's New Post Has a Message For Kanye West and Bianca Censori