Kim Kardashian 'Mom-Shames' Khloé Kardashian and Tells Her to Live Her 'F—king Life'

The latest episode of The Kardashians featured a heated fight between sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian on different parenting styles. The conflict began when Kim confronted Khloé about a phone call regarding Kim's daughter Chicago's hair.

Kim felt that Khloé's comments were intended to shame her about how she raises her children. She said, "I know her hair looked s–tty. Thank you for reminding me that I didn't have the time to do her f**king hair one night before bed."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by J. Lee

Khloé defended herself and argued that Kim was projecting her own issues onto her. "I swear you just want to project whatever you are going through and take it out on me," Khloé retorted. The argument quickly intensified as Kim accused Khloé of being too focused on her children and not living her own life. She compared Khloé to Brendan Fraser, a recluse character from the movie The Whale, and urged her to "get away from [her] kids," as per Page Six.

not Kim and Khloe mom shaming each other 😭😭😭✌️ #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/gCDPWbEZEe — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) June 27, 2024

"What the f—k are you doing to me?" Khloé asked. "It is reverse mom-shaming. You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent," as per US Weekly. In an earlier episode of the reality show, Kim, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, expressed her regret over not being stricter with her kids from the start.

Khloé, on the other hand, prides herself on being hands-on with her two children. "Can't we all be the moms we want to be?" Khloe asked. She explained that her kids do really well with routine and structure and hence she values being there for her children, even if it means she socializes less herself.

I’m so confused on how Khloe is being harassed over being a stable parent that has a routine for her children. It feels like Kim is jealous since her kids clearly run her house and have zero boundaries. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/NPL0gcNAZG — Mandy💕 (@Mandy_Loves_RHs) June 27, 2024

The fight didn't end there. Later in the episode, tensions flared again when Khloé jokingly asked Kim's permission to FaceTime her own children. This led to Kim accusing Khloé of her behavior at social events even more. She encouraged Khloé to socialize more and "live [her] f—king life." Khloé, however, stood firm in her commitment to her children and her home-centered lifestyle.

In a confessional, Khloé shared how confused and hurt she felt. "I am highly confused at what I am being punished for here. Loving my kids too much? Saying goodnight to my kids? Them being on a schedule? I would love for someone to point out what the f—k I am doing that is so offensive and hurtful to her." She felt Kim was intentionally trying to hurt her. The fight ended without any real resolution with both sisters not budging from their positions and Kim continuing to be critical of Khloé's lifestyle choices.