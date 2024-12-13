Kim Kardashian Misses Her Old Look, Could Take Drastic Step to Become Curvy Again: "Not Like She..."

These days, celebrities undergoing frequent transformations is a very common phenomenon. Kim Kardashian is causing a stir once more by hinting that she will undergo one of these changes. She is already well-known for her drastic body modifications, but it seems that she is not entirely satisfied with her appearance these days. According to people close to the founder of SKIMS, despite the fact that her current figure is the result of years of rigorous dieting and weight loss, she still longs for her famous curves.

The fact that Kardashian's figure has been her trademark is no secret, and her transformation from a thicker body to being extremely thin has long been a topic of discussion. However, things are a little different this time. According to an insider, Kardashian may be preparing to return to her signature hourglass form. An insider told Life & Style magazine, "Kim is now saying she misses being thicker."

But it's more than just about gaining weight randomly; she's apparently looking into a smart way to transform her body. An insider said, "It’s not like she wants the weight going to her waist. She’s particular and only wants some added fat on her hips, boobs, and butt." Essentially, it involves moving fat from areas like her thighs and stomach to her hips, breasts, and backside; it’s all about carefully sculpting her body.

The insider went on to describe the steps involved in this entire process. Reportedly, Kardashian will gain weight before undergoing surgery, and her surgeon will do liposuction on her thighs, stomach, and any other areas where she does not want the extra weight. The insider went on to say that Kardashian's physician can simply 'sculpt areas where she does want more curves' using the fat. The source also described the procedure as 'very sci-fi' but not unusual, particularly for her.



Kim telling everyone she lost 16 pounds in 3 weeks to fit into Marilyn’s dress is so unhinged and dangerous to promote to any young girls watching — jodie (@jodieegrace) May 3, 2022

Kardarshian's last major makeover came during her appearance at the Met Gala, where she faced criticism and accusations of spreading a false message about dieting in order to fit Marilyn Monroe's outfit. Other than that, Kardashian's way of discussing beauty standards has been very unique. In one of her interviews with Allure back in 2022, people saw her talk candidly about where she draws the line in her own transformations. She stated, "There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse."

Despite all this, the reality TV star has never hesitated to explore new things. She even joked about doing bizarre things like eating 'poop every single day' if it helped her seem younger in a humorous interview with The New York Times. Kardashian has also been accused of getting many cosmetic procedures, but she’s been open about getting Botox — denying the other claims.