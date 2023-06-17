Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wanted Khloé and Hunky Michele Morrone to Fall in Love, Tried to Set Them Up

Fans and netizens were taken by storm back during Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Milan Fashion Week when hot dating rumors about Khloé Kardashian and actor Michele Morrone began to swirl. It is now revealed that this was a cupid set-up by none other than Kim Kardashian!

The SKIMS founder wanted romantic sparks to fly between her sister Khloé and the 365 Days actor with some help from Domenico Dolce. Kim revealed that she masterminded the whole plan during the latest episode of The Kardashians. "My plan for Khloé is to get her mojo back in Milan," Kim schemed the idea after her pals Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro put Morrone on the radar by calling him "the hottest guy." According to Hola, Kim called herself a "setter-upper" and revealed during the episode, “He’s so hot. He’s in the [fashion] show. So, let’s fully set this up so that Khloé falls in love in Milan. But she has no idea.”

Kim, who was creatively directing the Dolce Gabbana show, set her sister Khloé up with the handsome actor at the lunch table. "At lunch, Domenico goes, 'Oh my god, you're never gonna guess who I invited to sit next to Khloé: the actor Michele Morrone.'" Kim continued with excitement, “Khloé‘s gonna die. Khloé’s gonna be so excited. This guy has no clue we’re doing a whole episode about him."

The Good America founder and Morrone created an internet meltdown when the Italian actor shared a "cozy picture" on his Instagram story with Khloé. However, Morrone's reps were quick to shut down the "romance rumors" much to the disappointment of fans and Kim. In an exclusive statement to People, Morrone's representative said, "Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show. Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it." Another source close to Khloé cleared the air and revealed that she had never met Morrone before the Dolce event. "She just met him in Milan that night. They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again," the source said.

During The Kardashian episode confessional, Khloé addressed the issue saying, “I didn’t know I lost my mojo, but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf---er somewhere. I think he’s super hot. He’s like a man. I love a good man.”

Khloé has been single since her split from NBA star Tristan Thompson. The couple shares two kids: five-year-old True and a baby son Tatum. Morrone is also currently single; he was previously married to artist Rouba Saadeh from 2014 to 2018.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Kardashians revealed that Tristan Thomspon is "doing everything he can again to try and prove himself not just to Khloé, but to the whole family. He's also grown closer to Kris Jenner after losing his own mom." However, Khloé cleared it on last week's episode of The Kardashians that she has no intentions of rekindling their romance. "Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him," she said.

