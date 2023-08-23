Kim Kardashian Makes Fun of Herself About Failing the Bar to Become a Certified Lawyer

Glamor with a sprinkle of a sense of humor, Kim Kardashian seems to be a complete package. And surprisingly, she poked fun at herself for failing to complete the bar to fulfill her dream of becoming a certified solicitor. The fashion mogul has been vocal about her desire to follow in her late father Robert Kardashian's footsteps, but consistently facing a roadblock.

Apparently, the SKIMS founder began her law journey in 2018 and confessed she'd be more than willing to give up her name and fame to turn her dream into reality, per The Mirror. However, despite years of training, she has failed to overcome a hurdle in her path; the bar exam. She took to her Instagram account to share a dig at herself.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, the billionaire confirmed she still has not completed her bar exam, a necessary requirement to be called a certified solicitor. Showcasing her funny side, she posted a photo of Snoopy artwork on her Instagram story that read, "I ain't passed the bar, but I know a Lil bit..." The quote on the art is a song lyric from Jay Z's hit track 99 Problems.

Kim's dream to follow her father's career, who was representing O.J Simpsons, is just a "bar away." She has been studying hard for the past five years in order to become a high-profile attorney just like her late dad, Kardashian Sr. The Hulu star has been working closely with attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney for a career shift.

Long harboring the desire, the reality star shared her secret plans with Vogue Magazine and revealed she registered with the Californian State Bar Association in 2018, per Express. On her May 2019 cover with the magazine, she explained she has blocked out eighteen hours of supervised study each week.

She also shared, "First year of law school, you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts." Kim also confessed what subjects/topics are most difficult or easy for her as a "law student." She said, "To me, torts are the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test; I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It's so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds."

Kim first attempted the Baby Bar exam in 2020- which is meant for first-year law students. The score needed to pass was 560, but Kim achieved 474 on her first go. And only 20 percent of students passed it. She re-appeared the same year and scored 463. She admitted that she'd start questioning her caliber based on the scores as she failed the exam for the third time. However, she managed to pass that exam on her fourth attempt.

Kim often jokes with her mom Kris Jenner that she'd retire from a full-time celebrity to pursue her law career. While speaking to TIMExE100 Summit, she also said if her dad was alive, he would have "got such a kick" out of her going to law school. During a panel event, the mother-of-four cleared a common misconception about The Kardashians.

She said, "There's a lot that's out there on tv, but my friends know we really value our private time. I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done."

