Kim Kardashian Makes Bold Prediction About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 'Contract' Romance: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly skeptical about Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. According to an insider, as per Life & Style, Kardashian is 'predicting' that Swift’s romance with Kelce will 'crash and burn.' The source explained, “Kim would never say anything publicly, but privately she is getting a big kick out of predicting when this whole thing will crash and burn and laughing at how embarrassing it’s all going to be for Taylor when it does.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on September 08, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Gotham)

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has drawn major attention, including rumors of a 'relationship contract' that reportedly limited their romance to one year. On the other hand, recent speculations have suggested that the two might be secretly engaged. Kelce’s team denied these claims, with a source close to the couple telling TMZ, "It’s not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what is going on with them. [They] shouldn’t make wild assumptions based on zero facts. Two days ago everyone had decided they were broken up, now they are allegedly secretly engaged? It’s whiplash-inducing."

Travis Kelce's PR company and their legal team had to get involved because a clearly fake contract outlining his relationship with Taylor, including that they were going to break up on September 28th, was put out on Reddit pic.twitter.com/R3yOhDCY8p — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) September 4, 2024

In light of the same, as per Life & Style, the insider claims that Kardashian is “following all the drama about their supposed contract very closely and wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if it was true.” “It all smelled a little suspicious to her from the start,” the source explained. Additionally, they argued that Kardashian finds it unfair how she is often criticized for her dating history, while Swift receives comparatively less scrutiny. “Kim’s not looking for another fight with Taylor, but it does really piss her off that she gets completely raked over the coals for her dating dramas, while Taylor always seems to come out smelling like a rose." “No doubt she’s going to raise a glass of champagne if and when Travis and Taylor do break up,” they concluded.

Swift’s past relationships have often made headlines, with her dating history featuring high-profile names like Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston, and Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. Meanwhile, Kelce’s former relationship with influencer, Kayla Nicole, also received wide media coverage. According to the source, Kardashian has privately commented, “Between how rushed things have been [with Travis] and Taylor’s crappy track record, the odds are certainly not in their favor.”

Kim Kardashian calls Taylor Swift a liar, claimed singer approved of Kanye West's 'Famous' lyrics. pic.twitter.com/eMq9ZH4JHJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2016

Kardashian and Swift’s feud dates back to the 2009 MTV VMAs, where the reality star's then-husband, Kanye West, interrupted the popstar's acceptance speech. Things subsequently escalated with the release of West’s 2016 track Famous, where he rapped controversial lyrics about Swift. Following Swift’s criticism of the song, Kardashian shared an edited recording of a phone conversation between the two singers, in which Swift appeared to give her approval of the lyrics. Swift later called this recording a 'manufactured frame job,' as per Billboard.