Kim Kardashian knows how to stand out. The reality star grabbed eyeballs in her latest collaboration, where she announced Usher as the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performer on Sunday, September 24, 2023. Although the focus was meant to be on the R&B singer, one specific accessory shifted it to Kim, her vintage Chanel "Barbie" necklace.

Apple Music, the sponsor of the Super Bowl, took on board the Hulu star to announce the chosen artist who'll take on the stage at the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl in Paradise, Nevada. In the video ad, the SKIMS founder donned a plain white t-shirt and jeans while the makeup artists touched up on her face.

The Kardashians star kept her look minimal; however, one "glamorous" accessory- a vintage Chanel necklace from the French fashion brand's famous spring 1995 Barbie collection adorned her beautiful neck. In the video, she dialed Usher to inform him he'd been selected as the artist for the annual league championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic)

Prior to the 42-year-old, the "rare" droplet pearl choker embellished with different colored jewels, gold chain, and matching Chanel charms graced Margot Robbie's neck in the blockbuster movie Barbie. Back in August, while Kim vacationed in Japan, she visited the vintage Ecoland and posted an Instagram story flashing her bedazzled choker with the pink quilted Chanel Vanity bag, confirmed British Vogue.

Lately, the fashion mogul is fulfilling her Barbie dreams by indulging in "all things hot pink shade," like buying the hottest accessory from Greta Gerwig's highest-grossing movie. Aside from this vintage necklace, Kim is a proud owner of other priceless jewels. For instance, earlier this year, she confirmed to be in possession of Princess Diana's Attallah Cross necklace, as per The Independent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR Singapore (@harpersbazaarsg)

The Princess of Wales sported the prized accessory at a 1984 charity ball, and the American socialite bid $197,453 at a Sotheby's auction on the black-beaded choker, as reported by Vogue. Her collection of luxury items includes a Jackie Kennedy's Cartier Tank watch, which she bid $379,500 in 2017.

Kim wore the expensive watch for her meeting with former president Donald J. Trump. She's a big Chanel fan. In another snap on her Instagram account, the mother-of-four channeled the "Chanel muse" inside her in a hot pink, or (rather "Barbie" pink) bikini, which she matched with a pink robe and a vanity bag from the same luxury brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The reality star posed on a tennis court and seemed to play the sport in a "not-so-athletic" attire. The tennis champion, Serena Williams, left a hilarious comment on her post. Williams quipped, "Literally not how you hold a racquet. Clearly, I have to give you lessons, lol." The popular cast member of The Kardashians, Scott Disick, sarcastically asked, "Who makes that swimsuit?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids)

At her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower, Kim twinned with her 11-year-old daughter North West in matching Chanel jackets, but in bold, bright highlighter hues.

