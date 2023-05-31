Here's What Kim Kardashian Looks for in Her Perfect Man: Lists Out 26 Qualities

Kim Kardashian is manifesting her "perfect man" but with a set of "flawless qualities." Listing out her preference for the first time the Hulu star revealed what she looks for in her ideal partner. She opened up about her dream guy to her closest friends in the upcoming episode of season 3 of The Kardashians.

According to ET Online, Kardashian prioritizes the following qualities: protectiveness, willingness to fight for her, practicing good hygiene, being calm and not having any mom or dad issues. She looks up to someone who is successful and genuinely supports her career while making her happy. The one physical feature that turns the reality star on is "good straight teeth," and she despises "balding." "Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons, the straighter, the hornier I get. Just kidding, but not kidding," Kardashian joked during the confessional interview. The SKIMS founder continued to add that her ideal man should be an excellent role model to her kids.

She expressed that he should be "loved" by and "welcomed" into her inner circle, and should be spontaneous and fun. She also said that her ideal person can't have "heavy baggage," while quipping in, "I have enough." The mother of four wishes to date someone taller than her, loves to work out, has good taste, and is independent without being "clingy." Kardashian also mentioned that she would avoid dating someone who is bald but changes then her stance saying, "But then I don't know, if I'm also in love, I'll rub your bald head, you know what I mean? But we're just talking about, like, our perfection list."

Kim Kardashian has chalked out some "fun ideas" when it comes to couple activities. She wants her future beau to try out facials and ice baths. "Let's get facials together. Let's do lasers. Let's do ice baths together," Kardashian said, manifesting her dream dates. She concluded the list by adding a few more desirable qualities she looks for in her ideal partner: good manners, respectful behavior, self-control, kindness and staying motivated.

According to ET Online, Kardashian also addressed her painful split from Pete Davidson for the first time in the current season of The Kardashians. In the premiere episode, she discussed the issue with Scott Disick saying, "Breakups are just not my thing...I’m proud of myself. We just had talks and talks, we'd been talking about it. So it's just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad when you... nine months. It's like a long time. I don't have random hookups and relationships."

Kim Kardashian confessed that she experienced "a lot of guilt" during her romance with Davidson, because "he went through a lot because of my relationship." The statement was a reference to her soured relationship with her ex-husband, Kanye West, who publicly lashed out at Davidson while the Saturday Night Live alum was dating Kardashian and even went so far as to threaten him with a violent music video. Fans will get to witness Kardashian and Davidson's relationship during the upcoming episodes of the reality show airing on Hulu.