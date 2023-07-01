Kim Kardashian Reveals She Hasn't Bought Any Jewelry Since 2016 Paris Robbery: "Was Ready to Give It Up"

Following the 2016 robbery in which she was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel, Television star, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian claimed on the June 22 episode of The Kardashians that she hasn't purchased any new jewelry in seven years. She admitted in her confessional that the terrifying night altered how she saw material possessions.

Kim revealed, “After I was robbed in Paris, I haven’t bought jewelry. I haven’t really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me, I didn’t know I was ready for that experience of what that meant but I was, I was ready to give it up.”

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's BFF Stephanie Shepherd Rises From Assistant to Executive With Astounding Net Worth

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim claimed she felt like she was given more than an accessory when designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana gave her a black-and-white diamond cross necklace before their fashion show in Milan.

“This symbolized to me more than just getting a diamond cross necklace,” she stated. “This brought a piece of my glamour back to me, and that’s why it's so special that I got it back from a really meaningful experience.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Recalling Divorce from Kanye West In New Trailer for 'The Kardashians

She added, “This is the nicest piece of jewelry I own, because I lost it all.” Kim admitted that "the first thing I ever bought" when she received her "first cheque" at the start of her career was a "cross diamond necklace." This experience seemed therapeutic for her in many ways, per People.

“You ruined it for the next boyfriend who's ever gonna try to buy me something,” she joked as she admired the gift. During Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2016, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity was held up at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel and had millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen from her in the dead of night, including a $4 million ring. In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star discussed the experience for the first time.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Brings Glam Squad at Photoshoot for Her Driver’s License : ‘Crazy’ But ‘I Don’t Care’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

"They ask for money. I said I don't have any money," Kim told her sisters in the episode. "They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,'" she continued. "Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then, like, I'm f*****. There's no way out."

More from Inquisitr

SNL Alum And Kim Kardashian's Ex Pete Davidson Checks into Rehab For PTSD Issues

Kim Kardashian Talks About 'Mystery Man' Sparking Speculation About Romance: “Want It to Come True”