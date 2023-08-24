Kim Kardashian Makes Fun of Failed Baby Bar Exams, Throws Humorous Shade at Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, well-known for her multifaceted career and high-profile persona, has shared an update with her fans regarding her journey into the legal field. The reality star and businesswoman took to her Instagram stories to humorously address her recent struggles with passing the baby bar exam. The update sheds light on her determination to succeed in a career pivot centered around criminal justice reform.

According to The US Sun, Kim, 42, humorously posted a photo of a framed print featuring the iconic character Snoopy wearing a top hat and holding a briefcase. Accompanying the image was the phrase, "I ain't passed the bar, but I know a lil' bit.." The line is a lyric from Jay Z's hit song 99 Problems, which carries a hint of playful irony, potentially alluding to her ex-husband Kanye West's own music career.

Kim Kardashian embarked on her journey into law with a focus on criminal justice reform, inspired by her late father's legacy as a prominent attorney. Despite her bustling career and celebrity status, she dedicated herself to a four-year apprenticeship program in 2019. In 2020, she attempted the baby bar exam for the first time, but her initial attempt and the subsequent ones ended in failure. It wasn't until December 2021 that she successfully passed the exam after three attempts.

Her commitment to making a difference in the legal realm gained significant attention when she advocated for the release of Alice Johnson, who had spent 20 years in prison. This experience ignited Kim's passion for criminal justice reform and led her to delve into the intricacies of the legal system. She candidly admitted that her initial lack of understanding about the issues within the justice system compelled her to learn more.

During a conversation at the 2023 TIME100 Summit, Kim shared her educational journey and acknowledged the challenges she faced in her pursuit. She mentioned that the baby bar exam has a pass rate of only 16%, adding, "I’m probably going to take the bar February 2025." She highlighted the difficulty of the tests leading up to the bar exam, underscoring her dedication to the process. Despite her unprecedented path to becoming a lawyer—given that she does not hold an undergraduate degree—California's unique apprenticeship program has allowed Kim to pursue her legal aspirations.

As her legal journey continued, she expressed her willingness to consider a life without the cameras and reality TV, indicating her desire for a more private and focused career. Kim Kardashian's endeavor into law showcases her commitment to making a meaningful impact on the criminal justice system. Her decision to shift her focus from her existing empire to a career in law exemplifies her dedication to effecting positive change and utilizing her platform for societal progress.

