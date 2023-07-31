Kim Kardashian Flaunts Very Tiny Waist in Miami, As She Shares New Pics With Son Saint, 7

Kim Kardashian has always been known to follow a healthy lifestyle. From switching to a strict vegan diet that bans any form of sugar or unhealthy material. And maintaining a strict and intense fitness regime. The reality star is dedicated to keeping herself healthy and active. She often flaunts her healthy lifestyle on Instagram. However, in a recent post, fans are concerned that perhaps she's pushing the limit to lose weight.

Kim recently attended football legend Lionel Messi's debut game in Miami alongside her son, Saint. To commemorate the day, she shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram. The carousel featured not only Messi but also the Beckham family. She captions the post with, "Legendary Inter Miami Game". The reality star sported a classic white crop top with a round neck. She paired it with a pair of classic skin-tight jeans and pumps.

To enhance the outfit with a little more flair, she added a hot pink braided belt around her waist. And that wasn't all. It was her matching pink Hermes bag that snugly hung by her waist, that stole the show. To allow her outfit of the day to shine, the star had her hair tied up in a sleek high ponytail and decked herself with some soft glam makeup.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

While Kim certainly looked incredible, fans were a bit more concerned about the entrepreneur's waistline getting a little too thin. They expressed their concerns in the comment section of her post. "Whoa, she looks really skinny," said one person. Another one agreed and responded to the comment, "Yeah, it's a bit much even for Kim". As per sources, the beauty mogul had only just lost 21 pounds.

Last year, as per The Sun, an insider revealed that Kim is indeed pushing herself too far and that her friends and family are left concerned about her health. "Kim looks amazing as always, but she's good at keeping how stressed she is, hidden" confessed the insider. In addition, commented on her 'skinny' figure and bad sleep cycle. "She's the skinniest she's ever been and barely sleeping"

The insider commented on Kim's diet and confessed to her concerning nutritional intake. As per sources, the mother of 4 is "surviving on chia seeds and raw vegetables to maintain the weight loss". The 42-year-old reportedly has a separate fridge from that of her children to avoid a mix-up.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The switch to a much healthier diet and intense fitness routine arose after her split from Kanye West last her. While she's certainly lost the weight she wanted to lose, an insider mentioned that she wants to continue to 'shrink her body'. And that she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. "She loves how skinny she is and wants to stay this way," said the source in conclusion.

