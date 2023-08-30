Kim Kardashian Feels Sister Khloe’s Daughter True and Son Tatum Resemble These Two People

Khloe Kardashian is glowing with motherly pride as she spends time with her children, whom she admits resemble two people. After Khloe shared two new photos with children True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 13 months, on August 26, Kim Kardashian commented, "I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr." Khloe replied to Kim, "Facts!!! Lol" with a six-face crying-laughing emoji, per DailyMail.

True looks much like her father, according to both the Good American founder and Tristan, who are co-parenting their children after their separation in 2021. On the other hand, the rest of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family recently commented on Tatum's likeness to Rob Kardashian in public.

After Tatum turned one in July, his grandma Kris Jenner sent a sweet message on social media: "I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!!" Kim also concurred in a separate tweet, saying, "You are Rob's twin! Your auntie loves you SO MUCH." Khloe then commented, "Our Armenian boy."

According to recent rumors, Khloe Kardashian "hit the roof" after learning that her sister Kim Kardashian had a party with her unfaithful ex-boyfriend. Kim, 42, and Tristan Thompson, 32, had dinner together in Miami this month. She brought her seven-year-old son Saint along to see Lionel Messi play in his first game for Inter Miami.

Tristan joined SKIMS's founder at the game, and afterward, the two were seen eating supper at celebrity favorite Gekko and dancing the night away at LIV. Tristan, a father of four, shared an image of himself and Kim, who was blowing a kiss to the camera in the picture, later that night.

According to InTouch's source, "Khloe is devastated. But this time she's blaming her sister, not Tristan. It's humiliating to be sitting at home in LA, taking care of Tristan's kids, while her sister and her ex are out partying in public."

The source continued, "Kim wore a very sexy outfit to dinner — a black leather halter top and leather pants and heels. And Tristan wore a see-through black top and black pants. They matched perfectly and, frankly, looked like a couple."

After Tristan's infidelity with another woman was exposed just before the birth of his second kid with Khloe through a surrogate, the two went their own ways last year. Kim and Tristan's meeting came amid speculation that Khloe forgave her ex-boyfriend and reconciled with him, despite him having fathered a child with another woman.

Khloe let the Los Angeles Lakers player move back in with the family in January, which is just one of the many shocking discoveries in the new season of The Kardashians. Despite their apparent love chemistry, a source informed TMZ that they are not dating. According to the source, Khloe and Tristan "are essentially operating as one parental unit" as they raise their two young children together, True (now five) and Tatum (now ten months).

