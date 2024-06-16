Kim Kardashian Fans Speculate on Her Plans for Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, a prominent thing in Hollywood, stands as a testament to the entertainment industry's glorious past. Despite her widespread fame, Kim Kardashian has yet to receive a star on the Walk of Fame, primarily due to her appearances being majorly on reality television. However, rumors abound that Kardashian is strategizing to secure her star. Additionally, she faced criticism for her Actors on Actors interview. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce addressed the situation in a statement reported by The US Sun.

It read, "We're happy to consider reality stars once they get nominated for, or win, an Emmy, Grammy, or Oscar. We'll consider them when they are legitimate actors or singers." However, fans discussing on a Kardashian online thread proposed that she might be trying to land roles in non-reality films and shows in an attempt to earn a star. One Reddit user shared, "This is my theory on why Kim is doing the acting thing now she’s trying to get a Walk of Fame star. I’m sure as a girl from LA the Star would mean a lot to her and it has probably been a goal for a while. She can’t be in it for the money, she has perfected other ways of getting that. Anyway, it’s just a theory."

Another user agreed to this and said, "The way this woman impacted Reality TV and Hollywood culture in general, I'd think she deserves one." A third person claimed, "Kim is definitely plotting to get a star by acting in more things." The Walk of Fame has five categories: Motion Pictures, Television, Radio, Recording, and Live Theatre/Performance. The official website lists the criteria including "professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community, and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected. Posthumous awards require a five-year waiting period."

Just watched the actors on actors with Kim Kardashian and Chloe Sevigny. It really is jarring just how miopic and self centered Kim is. Chloe did well to adjust to the low vibrations of the interview. I hope Chloe gets to do another with someone more on her.. wavelength. — Rumore (@PopCaviar) June 6, 2024

However, recently, Kardashian faced criticism for her remarks in the Variety Actors on Actors interview. She participated in the cover story alongside actress Chloë Sevigny, which was published on June 5, according to Teen Vogue. In the interview, Kardashian mentioned watching the movie Troop Beverly Hills with her mother, Kris Jenner. She said, "We watched it, and she was crying over the fashion and all these stores that don’t exist anymore. And we were like, 'Oh, we can never drive down in a Rolls-Royce in Beverly Hills these days. All the shopping bags out? You’d get robbed.'"

Chloë Sevigny finding out that her Actors on Actors interview is with...Kim Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/B5l3UFsNaf — Jamie Dunne (@jamiedunne) June 6, 2024

Meanwhile, fans on social media slammed Kardashian's comments, as one user said, "Rick girl problems." Meanwhile, several others also expressed their disappointment as one person wrote, "Just watched the actors on actors with Kim Kardashian and Chloe Sevigny. It really is jarring just how miopic and self-centered Kim is. Chloe did well to adjust to the low vibrations of the interview. I hope Chloe gets to do another with someone more on her.. wavelength." Another user mockingly shared a GIF and wrote, "Chloë Sevigny finding out that her Actors on Actors interview is with...Kim Kardashian."