Kim Kardashian Fans Accuse Her of Indirect Jab at Kanye and Bianca After Deleting a Cryptic Quote

Kim Kardashian stirred up rumors and controversy earlier this week when she posted and promptly deleted a cryptic quote on her social media. The quote, shared on her Instagram Story, read, "No one lies more than a mom that says 'we'll see' because we ain't seeing nothin." Although the KUWTK star quickly removed the post, eagle-eyed fans managed to capture screenshots and discuss its potential targets on a famous Kardashian-Jenner family forum.

In the aftermath, the Kardashian fans speculated the person on the receiving end of Kim’s enigmatic message. The post raised questions about whether it was hinting at her ex-husband, Kanye West, or the new woman in his life, Bianca Censori. The one who originally posted this on the forum wondered, "I wonder who pissed her off enough for her to post this." The second user suggested, "This does feel deliberate. With photos out there of Bianca carrying Chicago and Kanye wearing a KKK-style hood on stage with North, Kim is asserting her 'narrative' that she is the real mom and the 'good' parent who does the work to set boundaries."

Another user exclaimed, "I can see this!" A third fan suggested, "Maybe North asked to go on a world tour and perform and live with Kanye, and she said, 'We'll see.' Haha," This recent cryptic post added fuel to the constant public drama revolving around Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting dynamic, with fans scrutinizing every public appearance and social media post for clues about their relationship and parenting struggles.

As reported by The Sun, earlier this week, Kanye and Bianca were pictured together, attending events with their children in Miami, Florida. The couple, along with North and Saint, was present at the launch party for Kanye's upcoming album, Vultures. As fans speculate about the motives behind Kim's deleted post, it's clear that the dynamics of this high-profile family continue to captivate public attention. The Kardashian-Jenner saga remains a source of fascination, with fans eagerly awaiting the next development in the ongoing narrative of one of the most famous families in the world.

While Kanye has the kids, many fans speculate that Kim is ‘raging’ with Bianca. One critic questioned, "On a scale of 1 to mad, how mad is Miss Kimmy right now??" Another fan remarked, How is it that Bianca is always seen being more motherly to these kids in public than their own mother? Carrying them and holding their hand while enthusiastically talking with them." A third fan supported Bianca, asserting, "As wild as Bianca and Kanye are as a couple for some reason you can tell Bianca really loves the kids and cares about them."

As per Daily Mail, Kim is pro at posting cryptic messages, as earlier this year she shared a series of quotes on the news of Kanye secretly getting married to Bianca Censori. One of the quotes read, “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you.”

