Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over 'Ghastly' Appearance, Internet Calls Out 'Scary Alien' Look

Kim Kardashian fans are slamming her for seeming drastically different in a recent photo that she shared, with many declaring that she looks like "an alien."

On February 25, the SKIMS founder posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories featuring a famous photographer. Kardashian, 43, grinned at the camera in the peculiar picture while visual artist Mert Alas hugged her from behind. The Hulu actor donned a translucent, skintight gown covered in crystals on white cloth, which was a great attire but she looked so pale that many fans slammed her appearance, per The Sun.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

The mom-of-four had straight hair in the center section and had switched from her original dark brown tone to a light, buttery blond. The reality TV star highlighted her large lips and little nose with a full face of cosmetics, making her appear paler than usual.

On a popular forum on Reddit, a fan posted the image and slammed her, asking, "Who is this again?" Another person quipped, "Crazy how she doesn’t even look like the same person anymore." Another fan pointed out, "Her hair, face, and body are ruined." A fan slammed her "She looks like a straight-up alien at this point." A critic commented, "Wow she looks awful," while another agreed, writing, "Ghastly." Another commenter made fun of her smile in the picture, saying, "Her smile is so scary and weird. Ew."

As many continue to believe that the business mogul's appearance is the result of surgeries, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett concurred with rumors in 2022, telling The Sun that Kardashian may have spent as much as $170,000 on cosmetic procedures. According to the doctor, she most likely underwent many surgeries, such as liposuction, nose surgery, breast job, and Brazilian butt lift. The physician is "definitely a fan of the work she's had done," he revealed. "She looks beautiful and has aged nicely. She's appeared to reduce the BBL procedure and gone for a more natural and sophisticated result, which looks amazing," he said.

Kardashian is unlikely to have cut corners given that Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, which involves injecting extra fat from other areas of the body into the buttocks, may cost anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000. "More recently, she appears to have slimmed down, especially in the buttock area," says Dr. Barrett. "I'm glad she's done this, We've always worked towards more natural results versus the heavy buttock augmentation."

Even so, the Kardashians star has strongly refuted every one of these accusations. She vehemently denied having filler when she was featured in Allure in 2022, although she did admit to getting Botox and laser treatments. "I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips," she said, but added, "I would still do anything to look and feel youthful."