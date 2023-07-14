Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian of ‘Copying’ Sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Aesthetic in New Video

Kim Kardashian's recent TikTok has fans accusing her of lying about not "copying" her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's style of dressing. The mother of four decided to share a video of herself on TikTok through the joint account she has with her daughter North West. In the video, Kim flaunted a grunge-style crop top with a high-neck collar that fans insisted was reminiscent of Kourtney's style.

Kim is one of the most versatile fashion icons of the generation. Her bold, elegant and chic aesthetic has dazzled critics for quite some time now. The SKIMS founder's creative styles, especially at events like the Met Gala, have continued to create waves in the fashion industry. Kim's aesthetic has always been clean and comfortable, but lately, the mogul has switched to a slightly darker tone of dressing, notes The U.S. Sun.

In her most recent TikTok video, Kim paired her grunge top with a comfy pair of black joggers and sported bright red acrylic nails that matched the color of the print on her t-shirt. She also had her hair in a sleek ponytail and had a pair of black sunglasses over her head. The video was captioned, "The things North forces me to do." Comments are currently turned off on the video.

A screenshot from Kim's TikTok made rounds on Reddit with the title, "'No one's trying to rock out.' Hmmm," followed by a thinking emoji. The post has earned several comments from Kardashian critics. A conversation on the thread mentioned how Kim claimed to not copy her sister's style. The post implied that Kim may be lying. "She is trying to be Kourtney so bad," said IdressaRose. Others on the thread proceeded to comment on how Kim is attempting to also copy her sister's "rock style" and even questioned if she was a Megadeath fan.

This isn't the first time that she's been accused of copying her older sister. Kourtney and Kim are presently involved in a feud as recent episodes of The Kardashians unveil. Kourtney claimed that her sister Kim used her blissful matrimony to beloved hubby Travis Barker as a "business opportunity."

She made the connection after Kim intended on collaborating with Kourtney's wedding dress designers Dolce and Gabbana at the ceremony. Since then, both sisters have remained on rocky terms with each other and are often observed arguing with each other for the same reason.

Although Kim and Kourtney have been observed in a heated feud, they set aside their differences earlier in the week. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the sisters decided to surprise their beloved momager Kris Jenner by dressing up as different versions of their mother. Both Kourtney and Kim chimed in and looked incredible, dressed as their mother. This warm gesture earned a rather wholesome reaction from their mother who seemed truly touched by the kind action.

