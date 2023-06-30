Kim Kardashian Brings Glam Squad at Photoshoot for Her Driver’s License : ‘Crazy’ But ‘I Don’t Care’

Kim Kardashian made quite the entrance at the DMV on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. The reality star arrived at the California DMV with a full glam squad in tow, ready to renew her driver's license. Kardashian was dressed in her signature style, wearing Balenciaga flip-flops on her perfectly pedicured feet, and an oversized varsity jacket per PAGE SIX.

Accompanied by her hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada, Kardashian thanked the staff for keeping the DMV open just for her photo. Appleton explained the importance of getting the perfect license photo, stating, "It's a big deal because you have to live with it for a long time." Tejada and Appleton worked their magic, with Tejada doing Kardashian's makeup and Appleton using a crimper to create beach waves in her hair. During the session, Kardashian engaged in a playful height debate with her team, insisting that she was taller than the 5-foot-3 listed on her license. Tejada jokingly claimed she was "definitely, like, 5-foot-2." With her glam squad surrounding her, Kardashian expressed that while it may seem crazy to bring a full glam team to the DMV, she didn't care.

The DMV photographer managed to capture the perfect shot in just two tries, impressing Kardashian and her team. In a lighthearted moment, Kardashian took a playful jab at her sister Kourtney, referring to the saying, "First is the worst, second is the best," and proclaiming herself the "second child." The episode showcased Kardashian's attention to detail and commitment to looking her best, even for a routine task like renewing her driver's license. Her glam squad ensured that every aspect, from her makeup to her hair, was picture-perfect for the critical photo.

This lighthearted scene provided a glimpse into Kardashian's glamorous lifestyle and her dedication to maintaining her image. Despite the extravagance of bringing a full glam team to the DMV, Kardashian unapologetically embraced the moment and prioritized getting the best possible photo. As the ongoing feud between Kardashian and her sister Kourtney continues, this playful jab added some light-hearted sibling rivalry to the episode. Kardashian's visit to the DMV became an entertaining highlight for fans of the show, showcasing her larger-than-life personality and commitment to looking flawless in every situation.

The socialite is set to begin her driving with an aesthetic splash as she is all set to rule the roads as a law-abiding citizen. The unique blaze around her photoshoot caught the attention of the internet for the right reasons as the reality star celebrates obedience to the law through her act.

