Kim Kardashian Drops Unseen Childhood Photo As She Remembers Dad Robert Kardashian on His Birthday

Kim Kardashian is known to have been very close with her late father Robert Kardashian. The mother of four doesn’t often talk about him, but she does fondly remember him. Robert, a lawyer by profession, passed away due to esophageal cancer in 2003 as per People. Should he have lived, he’d celebrate his 80th birthday yesterday. To honor her dear dad, Kardashian shared a deeply cherished memory of her time with him when she was a teenager. The Kardashians star seldom shares pictures from her younger days, but this monochromatic surprise brought tears to the hearts of her followers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

The SKIMS mogul took to Instagram to share a heart-melting picture and caption in remembrance of her father. The black and white snap also featured her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian appeared to be a young teenager who was on a skiing trip with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The trio was decked in warm ski gear from head to toe: a warm jacket, gloves, a large pair of goggles, and other paraphernalia that followed. They seemed to be posing nonchalantly in front of what appeared to be an outback. Kardashian’s father donned an elated smile while she and her sister had a ghost of a smile on their faces.

As mentioned earlier, she penned quite an emotional passage to honor her father. With a hearty wish and an unfathomable amount of love, she narrates an ordeal of what could’ve been. Kardashian wrote: If you were here we would’ve been in Vail skiing together celebrating!”

I did not know Kim Kardashian is good at skiing lmaoooo who said she has no talent ?? pic.twitter.com/i2QFoNhCwH — rukia 🇵🇭 (@nailazyy) January 22, 2024

She painfully added, “I can’t ski without thinking of you…” Kardashian took a brief trip down memory lane while extending a token of gratitude for everything her dad had done for her. She said, “I’ll always remember the trips and memories you created for us, and never ever take those moments for granted.”

Happy heavenly 80th birthday to @KimKardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/5urwrPNW8H — KIM K FORMATION (@KIMKFORMATION) February 23, 2024

The reality star recalled the wonderful traits she seems to remember about her father, saying, “God really blessed us with the most amazing, thoughtful, patient, funny, charismatic, loving, and kind dad.” All of these and more couldn’t be more truer! Apart from being an incredibly gifted lawyer, he was always a doting father who loved his family to the moon and back.

This made me tear up 🥺. ❤️ — Birdie Cantin (@BirdieCantin) February 23, 2024

Nonetheless, Kardashian added a final wish, she wrote: “I so wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created…But, I know you’re somehow behind all of it.” Kardashian concluded her homage saying, “Thank you for being the best example of the purest love.”

Robert and Kim Kardashian; Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Heimann Collection

Fans of hers were moved by her words and the sweet memory shared by the reality star. They each echoed thoughts of empathy, consolation, and peace in the comments section of the post.

One person commented, "I love how we get a new memory of you and your dad every year. I’ve never seen the same picture twice." Another one said, "He is with you every day and he is so proud of you!!! Love you." Calling it 'thoughtful,' one wrote, "Straight up, that was so sweet and thoughtful, Kimberly." Moved by the post, another one complimented, "A beautiful tribute to your father."