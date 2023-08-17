Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release

Kim Kardashian is adamant about the reform in prison laws and advocating the release of Master P's brother Corey Miller. The SKIMS founder takes frequent breaks from the entertainment world to campaign for the rapper's brother, who's been locked up in the Bayou State since 2002.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jemal Countess

The 53-year-old rapper's brother has been serving a life sentence for over twenty years for second-degree murder, a crime Kim claims Miller did not commit, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Hulu star took to her social media account to share Miller's story and draw people's attention.

Image Source: Getty Images | Paras Griffin

She also highlighted a new Louisiana law that could possibly land the incarcerated rapper a new trial, reported TMZ. In a long post, the reality star detailed Louisana's new law, Section 926.2, which will allow the prisoners to present new fact-based evidence to prove their innocence.

The post began, "I wanted to shed some light on a case that I have been working on for years." She added, "Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, who the state dragged to trial just on material witness warrants."

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Her post continued to talk in favor of Miller's case. "There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot." Kim believes Miller has not been given his fair rights.

Additionally, she alleged that instead of searching for the "real perpetrators," Louisiana's local sheriff's office purposely weaponized the case against Miller. She continued to advocate her side of the story so people could take Miller's case into consideration.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Kim continued, "The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003." Four months before the convict's second trial happened in 2009, she alleged, the 'attorney attempted to withdraw' and complained of not being paid.

"The new judge refused to allow counsel to withdraw, and Mr. Miller stood trial for a second time with an attorney who made no effort to call favorable witnesses to testify," she claimed. Citing the new law, she added, "Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence."

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

She urged that Miller has tried to raise such a claim, but he had been denied any relief on the case. Despite the challenges, The Kardashians star is hopeful Master P's brother will get a chance to prove his innocence and ultimately get justice.

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Concluding her statement, she asked her fans, "If you agree that Corey Miller deserves his day in court, please repost this." Kim K has been getting support from Master P, his family, and his ex-girlfriend Monica Brown.

