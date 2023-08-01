Kim Kardashian Wears the Chic ‘Raven Bob’ Just Like Sister Kourtney After Her Whirlwind Japan Tour

Kim Kardashian has been subtly shading her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian ever since their vicious feud over 'Kim stole my Italian Dolce & Gabbana wedding premiered on The Kardashians new season. On Thursday, the billionaire business icon stunned her fans by revealing herself as a 'splitting image' of the Poosh founder. Kim debuted her new hairdo, 'raven bob,' on her Instagram story while showing off the latest SKIMS collection. She played a selfie clip showcasing her new black-colored summer bob while talking about her SKIMS cotton sweats and described the collection - "just as cute as my new haircut." "I wanna show you guys my new hair," she continued before laying against her pillow. She then pouted for the camera and flipped her newly cut tresses to one side.

Kourtney had earlier debuted the chic bob cut in August 2021, while she had started dating her now-husband Travis Barker. Back in January, Kim showcased her damaged and real hair to her fans. The SKKN founder's hair was damp and had frizzy ends. Kim had revealed that the damaged state of her natural hair was caused by undergoing a grueling 14-hour bleach blonde dye-job transformation for the 2022 Met Gala. The reality star had made the drastic decision to transform herself into Marilyn Monroe after dropping 16 lbs in just three weeks for the annual fashion gala event. Back in 2018, her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, crafted the perfect blunt cut for the mother of four.

Meanwhile, as the feud rages on between the two sisters, in response to Kourtney's claims that 'you stole my Italian wedding', Kim accuses Kourtney back, saying, "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?" Kim said this during her confessional episode on The Kardashians. "Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli." She continued, "You stole my f---ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time, but am I copying her dolce vita lifestyle? Okay." People reports, Kim also confessed that she initially did not want to herald the Dolce & Gabbana campaign - "Then I called you," Kim said to Kourtney. "I said, ‘SKIMS is not doing it,’ because we couldn’t get it together that quickly." She continued: "I kept saying, ‘I don’t want to do this because it’s so close to Kourtney’s wedding — I want it to be completely different.’"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Christopher Polk

As per Harper's Bazaar, Kim's latest hair transformation has emerged as a surprise to her fans after she spent several days touring Japan with her kids. On Tuesday, she was clicked cheering at a pro soccer match in Osaka with her 'football crazy' son, Saint West. The mother-son duo watched Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Club play France’s Paris Saint-Germain. For the sporty event, Kim turned up looking chic in an all-beige outfit accessorized by a rare croc-embossed Himalaya Hermès Birkin bag.

