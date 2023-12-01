Kim Kardashian Critics Spot Her 'Jealous Scream' at Kourtney Kardashian's Gender Reveal Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s feud has been in the spotlight since the previous season of The Kardashians and has seemingly continued into the present [4th season]. Although there’s no bad blood between them as sisters, they haven’t exactly been getting along with each other for a while now. For instance, on account of Halloween, Kourtney threw shade at Kim by donning her Met Gala outfit while she was pregnant. Likewise, Kim accused Kourtney of “stealing” her wedding idea. But, perhaps critics have stumbled upon something fans probably didn’t expect: the scent of jealousy.

According to The U.S Sun, the season finale of the aforementioned show featured some pretty great moments including Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker’s gender reveal party. Before announcing the fact that they were expecting a boy, the Kardashian family had an intimate gathering featuring inner circle only. So, for the finale, the entire soiree was filmed and showcased.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

The official Instagram account of the Hulu show featured a clip of the day before the finale episode could air. Glimpses revealed what each Kardashian was expecting to hear. While momager Kris Jenner wanted a “baby girl” others wanted a boy. But Kourtney just wanted a “healthy baby”. The next clip showed a glimpse of Kourtney seated on her hubby’s lap while he cued a drum roll, securely holding her in place.

After the reveal, a split-second frame with Kim screaming popped into the frame before the clip went dark. Fans on Reddit claim that this was perhaps a “scream of jealousy. A popular account dedicated to all things Kardashian shared a short video of the happy day featuring Kim screaming at the end of it. The thread titled: “Kim’s face is sending me” prompted many responses from users claiming it was possibly the aforementioned emotion in play.

One person alleged: “She let her internal jealousy screams come out LMAO.” Another one added perplexed: “Is she yawning or quietly screaming? What is happening LMAO!?” A Third one responded stating that she was “screaming” adding a flurry of crying emojis at the end. A final one said jokingly: “Her face is what looks like if you can’t hide jealousy.” Whether this was good old envy or genuine excitement remains unknown as neither Kim nor her representatives have clarified these claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashians)

Although there weren’t comments directed at the SKIMS mogul on the aforementioned Instagram account, there was ample bittersweet excitement as the season drew to a close. The first one said in elation: “The final episode!! God, I’m so excited!! Very happy for Kourt!!” A second fan noted how there wouldn’t be another season for months: “I can’t believe this is coming to an end…So we have to wait for months for the next season.”

Kris Jenner after leaking the news to TMZ that she’s going to be a grandmother again and securing the next 5 seasons of The Kardashians. pic.twitter.com/O8YUhft84Q — Liv Bennett (@Liv_ARBennett) July 14, 2022

Likewise, many fans expressed their excitement for the show and showered their love accordingly. However, concerning the renewal of the show for a 5th season, representatives of Hulu and The Kardashians are yet to make an official announcement as per Harpers Bazar.

