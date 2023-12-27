Kim Kardashian Critics Say Daughter Chicago Stole the Show in New Family Photos: "She Ate Y’all Up"

Kim Kardashian has captivated the attention of her fans with her stunning posts featuring her and her four kids, Saint West, Chicago, Psalm, and North, all decked out for the holidays. While the Kardashian family's style never fails to please their admirers, and all the kids looked stunning, Chicago stood out in the most recent photo shoot. Chicago's appearance was the closest to Kim's. She was dressed in silver boots, a blue fur skirt, and a white long-sleeve shirt. Under Chicago's skirt were white stockings, The Sun reported.

She was wearing a diamond necklace, just like Kim. She even adopted the TV personality's model-like stances. Fans gushed about children in Kim's comment section, particularly Chicago. "Chi ate yall up in every picture," a fan raved about her. Another fan agreed, remarking, "Chicago is eating you all up I’m afraid." A fan complimented how pretty she looked, "Chicago is such a pretty girl! like the prettiest." Another cosigned, "Chi chi is giving in every photo." Another fan said the whole family ate it up! "A family slaayyy," they commented.

Kim got ready for the yearly Christmas Eve party hosted by the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The 43-year-old beauty mogul made sure her children were dressed to impress and were matching her sense of style.

Saint, eight, and Psalm, her son, were dressed in stylish black button-down shirts, matching slacks, and sneakers. Kim's daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, were dressed in white, with Chicago's costume having a blueish hue similar to the Hulu star. The mother of four was wearing a translucent powder blue strapless dress with white fur sewn down her leg and over her chest. Kim also wore a necklace made of diamonds around her neck.

Kim threw the celebration on Christmas Eve night at her $60 million mansion in Los Angeles. A star-studded performance by Babyface and sledding on a makeshift snow mountain were among the costly activities offered to the guests. Attendees Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie were all seen on camera for the event on all of their social media platforms.

Photographers captured Paris Hilton and Kim sledding down a snow-capped mountain. There were also enormous personalized gingerbread mansions with the names of each member of the Kardashian family displayed on the roof. A log cabin that featured displays of personalized Coca-Cola bottles for each guest was present, indicating that the family had collaborated with the company for the event.

Many critics slammed the Kardashians for their extravagant affairs, slamming them for using even parties as promotional events. "It is f**king ABSURD that a billion dollar family doesn’t have to pay for s**t!" a user quipped. "I am so sick of seeing these a**holes get EVERYTHING handed to them. It’s disgusting and these sponsoring companies should be ashamed!"

