Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over 'Privileged' Comments About Her Upbringing in Old Interview

Kim Kardashian is getting slammed by fans online after she was seen in a resurfaced 2007 video complaining about how tough it was for her to get work.

Kim, now 42, is seen in the video with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Khloé Kardashian, 38. Kourtney begins the video by noting that their father, Robert Kardashian, wanted them to work. He wanted his children to earn their own money and support themselves, and he volunteered to assist them in their job hunts, reports The U.S Sun. Kim then said, "I just think that it's actually probably harder that we did grow up with this privileged life."

The SKIMS founder explained what she found difficult about her upbringing. "Knowing that at a certain age, we were going to be cut off and we can't ask our parents for anything. And already having that lifestyle growing up, we want to maintain that." The Kardashians star went on to claim that things were "probably even harder" for them, despite being born into privilege, because "a lot of people are doing nothing," but the Kardashian siblings had been taught that they would have to work.

Critics attacked Kim Kardashian for her previous comments after discovering the video on Reddit. One said, "Did Kim just say it's harder for them because they grew up privileged and were already used to a certain lifestyle?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Someone else wrote, "They have no idea what it's like to live in the real world. How many of us have parents who could land us a high-paying job without experience? They were privileged and entitled in every way possible. Each and every one of them!" A third added, "This interview is giving 'get your f**king a** up and work' energy." Another commented, "It's probably harder because we get cut off. Honey, nobody ever cut you off, let's be real."

I think what Kim Kardashian meant to say is 'Work harder if you want to be successful" (in any aspect of life).



I think P Diddy said something similar "Nobody cares. Work harder."



Just my take. pic.twitter.com/9IHELCwD8d — Ozark (@Ozmosis711) March 10, 2022

Kim Kardashian's massive five-house estate has dominated the wealthy LA gated community of Hidden Hills for nearly a decade. The reality star purchased the four residences that surround her initial $60 million mega-mansion, which she purchased in August 2014 with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The reality star is also a real estate magnate, buying and flipping homes throughout California, none more so than in her own neighborhood, where she has taken over the street.

Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian)



"I love real estate.



It's something that's tangible, it's something you can touch and feel, and it's something that's always going to be there." pic.twitter.com/SC8H9AjkV4 — ResilientREI 🏠 (@ResilientRei) January 25, 2023

Kim paid $2.925 million for the four-bedroom wood home above her sprawling estate in December 2014 and promptly demolished it to make way for a garden. Five years later, in February 2019, the Hulu actor paid $2.7 million for the three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment above that property, which appears to have stayed virtually unchanged. Kim also bought the four-bedroom, four-bath house higher up for $2.975 million the following October.

