The Kardashians have kept the world hooked on their reality show for around fifteen years; everyone knows their name, and they are no strangers to fame. In fact, one moment that has gone down in pop culture history is when Kim Kardashian cried over losing her diamond earrings in 2011. However, the plot twist was that it was apparently all 'fiction.' The fashion mogul's ex-husband alleged the (in)famous Bora Bora adventure was a mere 'publicity stunt.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Kim is a billionaire, and losing a pair of diamond studs would, for all intents and purposes, have had no significant effect on her net worth. Despite this, she seemed devastated; hence, the moment was etched in her fans' minds. The segment of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed the KKW Beauty founder complaining about losing her jewelry, and the whole family began frantically searching for it.

It was natural for viewers to tune in because losing something of such great worth is no joke. This resulted in increased TRP and viewership of their reality show, as per Screen Rant. However, it was later revealed by Kim's then-husband, Kris Humphries, that the accident didn't really happen.

Reports suggested it was a scripted move to gain viewership, and they did, in fact, succeed, as reported by Radar Online. Humphries even slammed the family drama as fake while he was preparing to divorce Kim in 2011. He informed his friends and family that the 'reality show' was more fiction than fact.

A source gave inside information that further strengthened the NBA player's claims: "Kris was with Kim and her family in Bora Bora, and he playfully threw her into the sea," the insider alleged. "Kim emerged from the water, freaking out, with cameras rolling, shrieking that she had lost one of her diamond earrings, which are worth $75,000."

The source continued, "Kim was crying hysterically, but then miraculously, one of her younger sisters found the earring in the ocean, where the group had been swimming. It was probably 6-8 feet deep, and Kris commented to Kim how unbelievable it was that the valuable earring was found as the current in the ocean in Bora Bora is very, very strong. Kim just said, 'I know,' with a very big smile on her face." It appears that Humphries was left with a nasty taste after that 'fake episode,' but he did have good things to say about Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

The source added, "Kris says that Kim's reality shows are a total sham. He doesn't think there is anything real about the shows at all. Kris thinks that Khloe is truly the only authentic one among the Kardashian sisters." However, Khloe said in one of the confessionals that out of Kim's exes, she likes Kris the least.

"Even though they didn't get along at all, he respects that Khloe does what she wants. If Kim and Kris had stayed together, and he had gotten traded to Dallas like Lamar did, he knows Kim wouldn't have moved with him like Khloe is doing," the source said.

