Kim Kardashian Criticized by WGA Supporters for Tweeting From American Horror Story Set During Strike

After tweeting a message on Friday from the sets of American Horror Story, Kim Kardashian appears to have stoked the rage of people who are in favor of the ongoing writers' strike. The renowned FX television series, which was developed by superproducers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, cast the 42-year-old billionaire earlier this year in season 12. However, after Kardashian tweeted that she was on the set of the show, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and their supporters criticized her for not standing in support of the striking writers.

The WGA strike is an effort to battle major Hollywood studios and streamers for better pay, guarantees on writing room sizes, and commitments that the studios will not replace writers with scripts written by artificial intelligence. Many supporters of the writer's strike took to social media to condemn the TV star for her tweet.

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of the studios and streamers, has thus far not given in to the union's requests, especially its proactive efforts to stop computer programs from taking the place of human authors, as per Daily Mail.

Hi guys!

I’m on set of AHS and we have some time between shots. What are you all up to???? — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 23, 2023

Kardashian tweeted, "I’m on the set of AHS and we have some time between shows. What are you all up to????" WGA Captain, Rachel Lewis replied stating, "I’m on strike, serving as a WGA strike captain and lot coordinator at Amazon studios where today we held an Abortion Rights rally. I walked away from my job 53 days ago to fight for fair and equitable wages, and now I picket every day and age at a rapid rate in the sun." Another user wrote, "Not crossing picket lines is what I'm up to."

I’m on strike, serving as a WGA strike captain and lot coordinator at Amazon studios where today we held an Abortion Rights rally. I walked away from my job 53 days ago to fight for fair and equitable wages, and now I picket every day and age at a rapid rate in the sun. — Rachel Lewis - WGA Captain (@eddie_rachel) June 23, 2023

Others responded to Kardashian's question by saying they were "supporting the WGA." Some people retorted by saying that they were "not crossing a picket line" and "not being a scab." Film producer, Jorge A. Reyes said, "Striking in support of our union. Thanks for crossing our line."

Kirk Kelly, an actor, and writer, told Kim Kardashian that he was at home because there was no work because of the strike. He even urged her to support fellow writers. He said, "Sitting at home since no work due to strike. Why is AHS still filming[?] Show solidarity with our brother and sisters in the wga."

Sitting at home since no work due to strike. Why is AHS still filming. Show solidarity with our brother and sisters in the wga. — Kirk Kelly (@KirkKelly) June 23, 2023

Several users advised Kardashian to distribute the call sheet for the AHS shoot so that the WGA may set up a picket line there. Others advised her to "read the room," as she appeared to be unaware of the fact that her lack of support for the writers was on display.

SAG-AFTRA actor members also overwhelmingly approved the authorization of a strike should contract discussions fail. This would undoubtedly pose serious difficulties for The Kardashians star's future acting ambitions.

