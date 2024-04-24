Kim Kardashian Clears up Weird Online Rumors About Herself on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ & Many Are True

Kim Kardashian set the record straight, addressing many popular online rumors about her. Kardashian, 43, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, April 22, stated to the host Jimmy Kimmel that a lot of the rumors around her are, in fact, true! She visited the talk show ahead of the season finale of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 on April 24.

Kimmel introduced his segment to The Kardashians star by saying, “Obviously people are interested in your life and the things that you do and they write things, sometimes they’re true, sometimes they’re not.” He added, per The Sun, “I have some things that are kind of interesting I want to run by you and you tell me if they’re true or false.”

Kimmel tried to confirm the first rumor, PEOPLE reported, asking the SKIMS founder, "Is it true you blow dry your jewelry before you put it on?" The reality star affirmed the online chatter, saying, "Very true. Because I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewelry or like anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on. Or just like a mesh metal dress. Anything that’s like a chain mail." Kimmel then continued, "You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?" as Kardashian replied, "Yes, that’s true. And I hate the feeling. Whoever I’m with, I just can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Among other interesting details, Kardashian disclosed that she celebrated her 14th birthday at Neverland Ranch, Michael Jackson's controversial home and theme park, and then the one where she washes her feet every night, and sleeps with her eyes slightly open. Additionally, Kardashian also confirmed that she could replace a tyre and that she had an old exercise DVD. Kimmel asked, "You had your own workout DVD called Kim Kardashian Fit In Your Jeans By Friday?" Kardashian said, "True, a long time ago. A long, long time ago," confirming it to be true.

After pausing, Kimmel thought of another misconception that he wanted cleared up and said, "Is it true that you have 6 toes?" Kardashian stated, "Everyone thought I did," denying the rumor. "And you could put one of those little toes in a bra if you needed to, right?" Kimmel made a joke, referencing her nipple bra from SKIMS.

This is not the first time Kardashian has been asked about internet rumors. She addressed numerous rumors in an Elle video from 2018. One of the narratives that circulated at the time indicated that Kardashian put an instruction in her will regarding how her hair should be done if she became too unwell to advise others or do it herself. “Absolutely. I made a section that if I am so out of it that I can’t even communicate ... I definitely need my hair, my nails and my makeup done. I want to look as good as possible,” she said at the time.