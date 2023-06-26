Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Hater" and Claims That She "Doesn't Have Any Friends" Amid Messy Feud

In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, tensions rise between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian as they continue to feud. The episode showcases Kim's frustration with Kourtney for not supporting her collaboration with fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, particularly after Kourtney's own wedding, which was hosted by the same designers, reports Page Six.

During a dinner celebration with their mother Kris Jenner and the Dolce & Gabbana team, Kim expressed her disappointment in Kourtney's reaction to her collaboration. "She said, 'You're trying to copy me,'" the 42-year-old explained. "But she always tries to hate on the side. She is such a hater," she added.

Their sister Khloé Kardashian seated right across the table expressed her confusion about Kourtney's anger towards the SKIMS founder. She said, "She doesn't know where [Kourtney's anger] is coming from. But it's OK. You let someone pout in the corner, you don't entertain it and you move on. Because you don't get jealous of your family," said the 38-year-old.

In a confessional, Kris Jenner remains optimistic, believing that her daughters will eventually "figure it out." She acknowledged, "When it comes to Kim and Kourtney, no one is right and no one is wrong. It's gonna work itself out. I know my girls and they have this deep love for one another." Meanwhile, Kim and Khloé are set to return to Los Angeles and have a serious discussion in an attempt to mend their relationship with Kourtney.

Khloé revealed that Kourtney called her in tears, feeling like her wedding moment was overshadowed. "Her words were, 'everyone thinks this is the weirdest thing,'" the Good America founder told Kim. She later decided to reach out to their mutual friend Simon Huck to discuss the matter further. Huck informed her saying, "Well she does not want to talk to you about it at all. I mean, I don't know if it's a good thing or a bad thing, but I just don't know how that conversation is going to go with you two.'"

In response, Kim defended her decision saying she never needed to seek anybody's permission for the collab. "She keeps saying 'every one of her friends,'" Kim further said in a conversation with Huck. "But she doesn't have any friends, so Travis?" she questioned.

Meanwhile, Kourtney alleged, "She is putting out all of these vibes from my wedding — with looks that we so carefully curated — and then putting them into the fashion show. It's just weird," as she talked to her stylist. The much-anticipated episode ends with a preview of the upcoming episode, where the two feuding sisters finally do the talking face-to-face. As it goes, viewers wish the spat between them settles down amicably.

