Kim Kardashian Brings Back the Retro Nail Trend ‘Oat Milk Mani’ With a Throwback Picture

Kim Kardashian is known to express her glam side with funky nail art and dental gems. The billionaire beauty mogul recently shared an adorable throwback picture on Kylie Jenner's 26th birthday. The Hulu star can be seen faking an 'awe' expression with her younger sister, but what catches the eye is her immaculate milky fingertips, also known as the 'oat milk mani'. It is the latest comeback nail trend that is preferred during a no-make-up look style, the off-white or soft beige shades resembling oat milk add elegance to any casual or formal occasion and outfit. The reality star was way ahead of time to sport this trendy nail shade in the 2000s.

The SKIMS founder's retro nails are more short, square-shaped glossy versions than today's square manis with rounded edges. The sister duo is also seen sporting the Y2K generation style in the picture. Kim wearing a camouflage baseball cap and Kylie flaunting a casual pink and black zebra top, these styles have found their way back into the current millennial and Gen-Z wardrobes. Especially the wild patterns and animal prints, in another throwback picture from 1997, Kim is seen sporting the 'pencil eyebrows' trend while posing with her friend, Sarah Howard.

Describing the era's style, the KUWTK star has captioned the image - "17 years old here (1997) with my friend @sarahrhoward You can hardly see here but I’m wearing green eyeshadow to match my dress and hair clips(that I made). She was the one who got me into colored eyeshadow and would bring me samples from her dad's makeup line called Makeup Forever! I fell in love with makeup hard core from seeing their pigments, she now writes her own beauty blog called BeautyBanter.com."

Elder sister Kourtney Kardashian is also no stranger when it comes to giving retro inspirations, on February 2022, the Posh founder shared a funky throwback picture in which her style is inspired by the pop group Spice Girls. She has captioned the picture - "1997 Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas." In the photo, the TV star can be seen showing off her natural looks in a black figure-hugging mini dress just like Posh Spice. The background comprises leopard print fabric embellishing the wall and the couch. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters know how to work around futuristic make-up trends while bringing the retros back in style.

Kim reminiscing the old times wrote a sweet birthday message with retro throwback pictures for her baby sister Kylie - "My baby! I see these pics and my heart melts! You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life! You never wavered and that’s just like you today! The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie’s voice still! I love being your big sister and will always be here for you no matter what!!!! Happy 26th Birthday @kyliejenner."

