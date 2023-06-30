Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Recalling Divorce from Kanye West In New Trailer for 'The Kardashians

The Kardashians are certainly heading toward quite a rollercoaster of emotions as the episodes for the new season of the show progress. In a teaser shared by Hulu, the mother of four Kim Kardashian appears to have had a breakdown upon remembering her painful history with Kanye West and mentions that she'd do anything to get back the Kanye she once married, per People.

there's no holding back. watch a new episode of #TheKardashians thursday on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/bxRpJUzivN — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) June 26, 2023

Kim has had her own share of trials and tribulations, however, she's known for being one the most mentally strong famous personalities in her family. The SKIMS founder rarely breaks down or expresses her vulnerability and maintains her calm and peaceful composure. But it seems as if she too has a breaking point.

In the teaser, Kim is observed venting to her beloved sister Khloe Kardashian about how much she really misses the person her ex-husband used to be. This may be a clear implication that she's still wounded emotionally about her divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye. Kim mentioned how she found it difficult to comprehend the fact that Kanye had changed far too much since she first married him.

Her sister initially asked her if she was feeling okay, to which Kim immediately begins to expose her feelings. With tears in her eyes, she says that she's simply "not okay" and that she's having a really hard day. She then confides in her sister with a warm embrace to soothe her heart.

During a confessional of the episode, Kim emphasizes the difficulty of literally watching someone she was genuinely in love with morph into a personality she couldn't even recognize anymore. "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," said Kim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The reality television sensation was left heartbroken after her divorce last year in March and has since then attempted to move on. However, her heart seems to still be healing from everything that has happened since the divorce. She even recalled the time that she was asked to give the infamous rapper another chance but she "didn't have the energy to do so".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In an interview with Vogue Italia, the mother of four highlights her experience since the brutal and messy separation from Kanye. She also notes how the process of healing really helped her in the journey of soul-searching and finding her true self without Kanye in her life. "I do feel like it's a new me," said Kim in light of her divorce. She further notes how the divorce itself took a toll on her confidence. "My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much," noted Kim.

The entrepreneur and pioneer further mentioned that at this phase of her life, she just wants to do the right thing in her life. She goes on to add that although events of her past painfully haunt her, she wouldn't change anything. She continues to be grateful for it all. "In terms of what I want to leave behind, I'm not the type of person who forgets about where she came from. I'm grateful for all of it," concluded Kim on the topic.

